The sounds of bluegrass and the smells of smoked barbecue will once again come together to fill the streets of Silver Dollar City as the Bluegrass and BBQ Festival makes its return for the 2023 season.
From Thursday, May 4 to Monday, May 29, guests of the 1880s-era theme park will have the opportunity to satisfy their taste buds as well as their eardrums with dozens of eateries to choose from and more than 35 of the nations top bluegrass artists come to perform in the city.
Named as “Event of the Year” by the International Bluegrass Music Association, the 21-day festival will welcome top bluegrass artists such as Grammy-winning “Queen of Bluegrass” Rhonda Vincent and her band The Rage; SPBGMA Band of the Year The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, The Grascals, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, The Cleverlys and Blue Highway.
“Guests will tap their toes to numerous artists all day, every day,” Bluegrass and BBQ Festival Producer Amanda Carson said in a press release. “We have chart-toppers to up-and-comers, along with long-time guests favorites and groups who are sure to become park staples in the future.”
When guests are not enjoying the musical talents of the bluegrass artists, they’re invited to partake in the variety of meats, including pulled pork, barbecue chicken, beef brisket and smoked sausage; which are hickory-smoked by the city’s own pitmasters for up to 16 hours.
For this festival, the park has also crafted the Bluegrass & BBQ Tasting Passport for $48.50 with a refillable souvenir mug or $35 without the mug. Tasting Passport can be purchased online, by calling 417-336-7100 or at the following SDC locations: Hannah’s Ice Cream, Frisco Kettle Corn, Chester’s Kettle Chips and Dockside Grill. All pre-purchased Tasting Passports are picked up at Hannah’s Ice Cream on the Square. All five tasting choices must be redeemed between 5/4-5/29/23.
New recipes and dishes like the ancho chili smoked pork belly skillet, BBQ Bacon Mac & Cheese Waffle Cone, barbecue chicken macaroni and cheese, Homemade Banana Pudding Trifle, Apple Pie Kettle Corn and a bourbon barbecue pulled chicken sandwich with green apple slaw are just a few of the items from the passport, which will be available at 22 eateries throughout the city.
As part of their continued support and nurturing of the future of Bluegrass music, the park will host the 21st Annual Silver Dollar City Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest on May 27 in Red Gold Heritage Hall, sponsored by KSMU radio station. The best and brightest young bluegrass musicians from across the nation will compete for top honors and cash prizes during one of the country’s premier bluegrass events.
The 2023 Youth In Bluegrass Contestants include: Pearlgrace & Co - Bartlesville, OK; The Roller Family - New Richmond, WI; Bazemore Bluegrass Band - Bristow, OK; Homestead Holler - Branson, MO; 5 South - Mountain View, AR; The Hodnett Family Band - Bahama, NC; The Brothers Five - Bloomingdale, GA; Cynthia Ridge - Edmond, OK; Riegle Family Band - Muncie, IN; and Coon Holler Kids - W Terre Haute, IN.
“The Bluegrass & BBQ Festival at Silver Dollar City is phenomenal for fans, families and entertainers. We love it,” IMBA Board Chairperson and Seven-Time IBMA Award Winner Joe Mullins said. “Gathering with folks from all across America in one of the country’s best vacation destinations is something we always love…The variety of talent is immense, and with award-winning food! Silver Dollar City is the place to be every May.”
While Bluegrass & BBQ heats up the later half of spring, Fire In The Hole continues to stoke flames during the indoor coaster’s “Grand Finale Season.” This year marks the last operating season for the “World’s Most Historic Indoor Coaster” open now through Dec. 30. And, just across the street, 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the Silver Dollar Saloon Show. With odes to performances over the past 50 years peppered throughout the show, guests join in on the fun with producers “Roots” and “Koontz” as they attempt to whisk together the Frontier Follies 50th Celebration, an endeavor that turns into a zany, folly-filled family show created exclusively for the city.
Silver Dollar City will open every day at 9:30 a.m. from Thursday to Monday. Closing time varies depending on the day. For additional information or to make ticket reservations visit silverdollarcity.com.
SDC Bluegrass Schedule
The Bluegrass Lineup for the festival will feature some of the best names in the industry today performing in various venues throughout the park.
Tray Wellington Band
May 4
Larry Stephenson Band
May 4 & 5
Route 3
May 4-6
Dale Ann Bradley
May 5 & 6
Dalton Harper
& Ramblin’ Heart
May 5 & 6
Frank Solivan
& Dirty Kitchen
May 6
Authentic Unlimited
May 7 & 8
Rick Faris Band
May 7 & 8
Roving Gambler Band
May 7 & 8
The Baker Family
May 11 & 12
Little Roy & Lizzy
May 11 & 12
The Special Consensus
May 11 & 12
The Punches
May 12 & 13
Songs From
The Road Band
May 13
JigJam
May 13 & 14
Rhonda Vincent
& The Rage
May 13-15
Seth Mulder
& Midnight Run
May 14 & 15
Greg Blake
& Hometown
May 15
Lori King & Junction 63
May 18
Kenny & Amanda Smith
May 18 & 19
Lonesome River Band
May 18 & 19
The Anderegg Family
May 19 & 20
Casey & The Atta Boys
May 19 & 20
Chicken Wire Empire
May 20
Blue Highway
May 20
Lorraine Jordan
& Carolina Road
May 21 & 22
Joe Mullins &
The Radio Ramblers
May 21 & 22
The Kody Norris Show
May 21 & 22
Nick Chandler
& Delivered
May 25
The Grascals
May 25 & 26
Kentucky Just Us
May 25 & 26
Breaking Grass
May 26 & 27
The GillyGirls Band
May 26 & 27
Dailey & Vincent
May 27
Silver Dollar City’s
Youth In Bluegrass
Band Contest
May 27
Carson Peters
& Iron Mountain
May 27-29
The Cleverlys
May 28 & 29
Headin’ Home Bluegrass
May 28 & 29
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
May 28 & 29
For additional information or to make ticket reservations visit silverdollarcity.com.
