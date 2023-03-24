With a successful inaugural year in the books and a new year of fundraising ahead, Branson Cares is celebrating with a special showcase production next month.
The Branson Cares 2023 Kickoff Show will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, at the Copeland Branson’s Theater and will feature more than a dozen performances from some of Branson’s biggest names in entertainment.
Emceed by Kenya Wilhite and Jeremy Rabe from Ozarks FOX AM, this showcase of talent will feature Shawn & Jessica Barker from the Man in Black Show; Doug Gabriel, Brandon and Megan Mabe with Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers, The Hits Featuring David Brooks, New Jersey Nights from King’s Castle Theatre, Johnny Lonestar with Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Show, New South Quartet from Grand Country Music Hall, On Fire: The Jerry Lee Lewis Story, Magical Entertainers Aaron and April Radatz, and Vocalist Nicole Starling.
Additionally appearing to perform as a part of the show, via video from road, will be the Hughes Music Show, Re-Vibe and The Duttons. Tickets for the Branson Cares 2023 Kickoff Show are $20, plus taxes and fees, per person with the proceeds benefiting Branson Cares.
The entertainers performing in the upcoming production are all members of the Branson Cares family, according to Branson Academy for the Advancement of Music and Theatre President Bob Nichols.
“Most of them were with the 2022 effort and some of them are jumping on for 2023. We’re very glad to have them. Very grateful. In 2022, toward the end of the year we launched Branson Cares in 13 Branson theaters,” Nichols said. “We had 26 lodging establishments, supporting Branson Cares. Also Tanger Mall jumped in last year, multiple retailers and a few restaurants as well. The effort is intended to be city wide and it looks like it’s growing that way pretty quickly.”
The Branson Cares fundraiser is run through BAAMT, which is headed by Nichols and chairman Brandon Mabe. In addition to the variety of performances, the event will also include a Celebrity Garage Sale, which will also raise funds for Branson Cares.
“It will be a silent auction in the lobby during intermission,” Nichols said. “Our stars are donating stage worn costumes and stage worn props and memorabilia from their show, so audiences and local fans can bid on and take home a piece of Branson from the show.”
Though one of the main focuses of this show will be to help kickoff the 2023 fundraising season for Branson Cares, Nichols explained its also a chance for them to celebrate all they accomplished in their inaugural year.
“Our mission is to fund the construction of pediatric wheelchairs for children with severe disabilities. Last year we raised enough money to build 102 of those kid wheelchairs,” Nichols said. “They’re built by our partner in the charity, Hope Haven International in Rockville, Iowa. They cover all of our overhead and we actually raise the money to build the chairs ourselves.”
With the funds available for more than 100 wheelchairs thanks to Branson area fundraising efforts, Hope Haven International sent Nichols, his wife Lana, and Brandon and Megan Mabe on the first Branson Cares mission trip to help distribute some of those wheelchairs to children in need.
“We put 17 kids and families in chairs and built over 30 of them while we were in La Paz, Mexico. This month, as a matter of fact right now, they’re wrapping up the latest mission trip. None of us entertainers or folks from Branson were free or available to go due to schedules,” Nichols said. “They’ve been in Romania all week installing chairs and giving away chairs. Next month they go to Vietnam and I think it’s two months after that, they’re going to Israel. So the Branson Cares chairs are being distributed already this year and of course we hope to build a lot more of them. The actual number for children in need of this kind of mobility is estimated to be close to 50 million.”
Though the mission trips are just beginning, Nichols shared Branson is quickly becoming known around the world as the city who cares.
“The Branson Cares name and logo is always present and a lot of team members wear Branson Cares shirts while they’re doing the work in these other counties,” Nichols said. “To this point, it’s a very successful program and that all thanks to the folks who got in from multiple industries.”
Nichols said they hope the community will also come out to support this show and in turn become a part of the Branson Cares effort.
“The Branson Cares kick-off show is intended to not only celebrate how things went last year, but to inspire others to join us. It really is our desire to make Branson Cares a true city wide fundraiser,” Nichols said. “This is an open invitation to all the businesses in Branson to join us in this city wide fundraiser. We’d like to get the rest of our theaters involved, because they’re so visible and they’re just great natural leaders in the community to help us spread this through our lodging industry, our attractions industry, our dining and retail industries as well.”
Funds were raised in 2022 via collection points called dip jars set up at all of the participating locations and Red Bucket Week, which was hosted by the Branson Cares theaters in November.
To learn more or to make a donation to Branson Cares visit bransoncares.com. To learn more about BAAMT visit baamt.org or email bnichols@baamt.org.
The Copeland Branson’s Theater is a part of the Shoppes at Branson Meadows, located at 4230 Gretna Road in Branson. For additional information on the show or to reserve tickets call 417-332-5338 or visit copelandtheater.com.
