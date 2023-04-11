Some of the young talent in Forsyth School District will be taking to the stage this week as the curtain rises on their production of A Year With Frog & Toad at the Forsyth Performing Arts Center.
A total of four performances are planned as the Forsyth Musical Theatre Department opens their student led show at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14. Additional showtimes will be at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.
“Our students have worked very hard to present the sweet theatrical adaptation of the Frog and Toad picture book series by Arnold Lobel, published by HarperCollins,” Producer Angie Deeter said. “It’s sure to be a hit with all ages. We will also be featuring our new Art3 group in our pre-show. Art3 is a student-led, educational fine arts program for students in 3rd to 6th grades. This is Art3’s debut year since being on hiatus from the pandemic. We are excited to bring leadership opportunities and the arts back to students.”
The cast will feature the talents of Pace Gillman as Frog; Hallie Groff as Toad; Liya Rivere as Bird 1/Snail/Lizard/Father Frog; Abby Wheeler as Bird 2/Turtle/Mother Frog; Sophie Douglas as Bird 3/Mouse/Young Frog; Steven Rice as The Large & Terrible Frog; and ART3, Jack Brown, Lee Brown, Lorelei Hager, Danielle Stanley and Jane Thompson as members of the Ensemble.
“This is a hilarious, light-hearted musical featuring an incredible score by Robert and Willie Reale. The show follows two best friends, the enthusiastic Frog, and the pessimistic Toad, as they go through a year full of adventures and all of the ups and downs that go with it,” Director April Ebersol said. “They discover that through time many things change, and that’s okay! They also discover that many things stay the same, and that’s okay too! Through all of the lessons they learn in the year, they find they have one constant that they can hold between them, and that is their beautiful friendship.”
Alongside Ebersol as director, music director & choreographer, and Deeter as producer & ART3 director; the crew also includes Stage Manager Molly Pollard; Lighting/Design/Technical Director Luke Bates; Technical Crew: Ryan Cardwell, Cora Crone, Vinny Estes, Gage Honey, and Emily Rivere; Marketer & Box Officer Manager Dina Gillman and Set Constructors Al and Austin Abersol.
Admission into the show is $5 at the door. For additional information visit the ‘Forsyth Theatre Arts Department’ page on Facebook.
