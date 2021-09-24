Crafts, cowboys and pumpkins are back at Silver Dollar City as the annual Harvest Festival returns bigger than ever for 2021.
During the daytime, guests of the 1880s theme park will have the chance to take in the more than 40 visiting demonstrating crafters as they showcase their talents, all while toe-tapping western, bluegrass and country music can be heard from the outdoor stages. While in the city, folks will be able to see jewelry, dolls, baskets, pottery, barn wood picture frames, pumpkin carving and more created right before their very eyes.
Legendary cowboys, chuckwagon chefs and storytellers of yesteryears’ will share wrangling adventure stories with park guests as they go about their crafts.
At the Cowboy Corral, special guest Jim Flint-Smith will be offering up chuck wagon cooking now through Oct. 10. Food Network star Kent Rollins will take over the chuck wagon cooking from Oct. 13 through 30. Folks will also find Photographer Dennis Crider and Authentic Stagecoach Owners Rick and Bev Hamby at the Cowboy Corral.
Over at the Cowboy Emporium, located in the Carousel Barn, park attendees will have the chance to meet all of the visiting craftsmen, cowboys and artists, including Gunsmoke Actor and Artist Buck Taylor. Over the years Taylor has made a name for himself at the annual Harvest Festival as he demonstrates his talents with a paintbrush and shares stories from his life as a Hollywood cowboy.
Once the sun goes down, the excitement at SDC continues with Pumpkins In The City. With thousands of illuminated pumpkins and non-frightful fun for the entire family, this glowing event offers a festive hike, pumpkin flavored goodies, thrilling rides into the night and much more.
Throughout the city, guests will be treated to elements such as a 14-foot ‘Lucky’ the Dog—based on the Fireman’s Landing Dalmatian mascot—colorful bats with five-foot wingspans, a two-story tall scarecrow and a variety of animals that measure from five feet to more than 20 feet tall.
New for 2021 is a Pumpkins in the City expansion, which adds more than two acres to the Woodland Hike all the way to the new Rivertown Smokehouse and Mystic River Falls.
When not taking in the sights or the more than 40 rides and attractions throughout the park, guests will have the chance to fill their bellies with a wide selection of creative SDC specialties. Pumpkin-flavored treats up for grabs include a pumpkin danish, pumpkin sausage pizza, pumpkin sausage potato soup, pumpkin coconut chicken curry and rice, pumpkin mac and cheese, pumpkin cinnamon rolls, pumpkin spiced churros, pumpkin bread pudding and much more.
SDC is also offering a Harvest Tasting Passport and allowing guests to take a culinary journey through the city during their visit. Passport holders will have their choice of five tasting items to try for $30 or $40 with a souvenir mug.
The Harvest Festival runs now through Oct. 30 on select dates. For additional information on this festival or to purchase tickets visit silverdollarcity.com.
