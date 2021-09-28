WonderWorks is giving teachers and students the opportunity to pick the brain of an astronaut.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, WonderWorks is hosting an Ask An Astronaut online event with retired NASA Astronaut Dr. Don Thomas, who will be answering questions submitted to him by the public. Teachers and students are encouraged to submit their questions now. Thomas will then answer as many questions as possible in a video interview that will be shared on the WonderWorks social media at 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to a press release.
“It’s part of our mission at WonderWorks to provide outreach programs that spark the imagination of the next generation of scientists, engineers, inventors and even astronauts,” explains WonderWorks Education Manager Taylor Geraghty said in the release. “It’s important to us to be able to engage our communities virtually during this time to keep creativity and education alive. We’re so excited to work with Dr. Don Thomas to give students the opportunity to ask questions and learn from his experience and inspire young minds.”
Some of the questions that will be answered during the online event include:
—How does one become an astronaut?
—How much time does an astronaut spend in space?
—How do astronauts go to the bathroom in space?
—Do astronauts need to know Russian in order to go to the International Space Station?
Teachers are encouraged to have their students submit questions and watch the Q&A video session once it has been shared online.
“I always love working with the WonderWorks team to share my story with young students,” Thomas said in the release. “At that age, the excitement and wonder of space is alive within them, and they ask the most amazing questions about the experience, my career and the science behind it all. It never ceases to amaze me what kind of questions they come up with.”
To submit a question to Thomas and WonderWorks visit wonderworksonline.com/survey/.
WonderWorks Branson, which opened last year, features a wide variety of “edu-tainmnet” opportunities and features more than 100 hands-on exhibits covering space discovery and more. The location also houses an Astronaut Training Gyro, which gives guests the NASA treatment by letting them experience zero gravity.
WonderWorks Branson is located at 2835 W. 76 Country Blvd. Visit wonderworksonline.com or find them on Facebook at ‘WonderWorks Branson.’
