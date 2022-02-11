The Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson is hosting two special performances this month featuring the Grand Shanghai Circus-Tour show.
Showcasing the skills and abilities of championship performers from America, Mongolia, Australia, Morocco, Peru and Shanghai, China, this newly formed Shanghai Circus-Tour is stopping in Branson for performances at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.
“With their artistic interpretations of the world’s greatest acrobatic skills, Cirque du Soleil changed the landscape of Cirque style productions. With sold out shows worldwide, Cirque du Soleil soon became the world leader in this style of presentation. And now, featuring performers from around the world comes a new generation of Cirque style shows,” General Manager Cindy Thomas said. “The Grand Shanghai Circus-Tour Show is perfect for the entire family as it brings to the stage breathtaking excitement in a magnificent extravaganza that will leave you spellbound.”
As these acrobats and gymnasts are from all around the world, Kelly, an aerial artist with the tour, explained how their unique disciplines benefit their performances as a whole.
“A lot of us have come from very different backgrounds. Some very traditional circus backgrounds, some more group athletic backgrounds and we’ve all worked in different settings,” Kelly said. “We’ve never all worked with each other before. There’s a few duos that have worked together that came together, but all of us are brand new working together.”
For those who have seen past acrobats shows in Branson, Kelly shared how their production differs from the others.
“We have aerial acts, we have duo acts, we have contortion, hand balancing, tight wire, rola bola, juggling…just a huge variety of circus. We’re contemporary cirque style acts,” Kelly said. “I think it will be a different show that people aren’t used to seeing, because for example, not everyone can go to Vegas or go to destinations where there are traveling cirque shows. A lot of us have been cast members at Cirque du Soleil, so we’re kind of bringing that style of cirque variety show to Branson.”
Since stopping in Branson for a dress rehearsal last month, the tour has been traveling across the sunshine state.
“We’re going to a bunch of venues in Florida. So we’ll be in Sarasota, Avon Park, Largo, Jacksonville and just all around Florida for the next few weeks,” Kelly said. “This tour is just a U.S. tour this time. In the past we’ve been able to go to the west coast and Hawaii and all of that, being as we’re still in a pandemic things have been changing frequently.”
For the two special performances this month, the theater is offering area appreciation rates of $15 plus tax for adults and $10 plus tax for children. To receive the area application rate, be sure to mention it when making a reservation with the box office.
The Branson based Grand Shanghai Circus show will begin regular performances for their 2022 show season on Friday, March 4 and offer almost daily performances through the rest of the year.
The Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre is also home to Mickey Gilley & Johnny Lee: Urban Cowboys Ride Again and The Texas Tenors. The Branson theater is located at 3455 West 76 Country Blvd.
For additional information or to make ticket reservations call the box office at 417-336-0888 or visit grandshanghaitheatre.com.
