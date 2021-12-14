Football Legend and NFL Commentator Terry Bradshaw returned to town on Friday, Dec. 10, for his final Branson performance of the 2021 season at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
Bradshaw, who is best known either for his days playing football or as an actor in many Hollywood films and reality series, showcased his stage presence and vocal talents to audiences in Branson. For the 2021 Branson show season, Bradshaw performed a handful of times at the beginning of August, before returning for two encore shows on Nov. 26, and Dec. 10. At his most recent performance, Bradshow, alongside Singer Kelly Smith, sang a handful of songs, hosted a Q&A with the audience, shared stories from his personal life and career, and even welcomed a few members of the crowd onto the stage to join him for a song.
Bradshaw has already announced plans to return to Branson next year, with 12 dates already set for 2022. He also shared that he and his wife are actively looking to purchase a property in the area, with hopes to call Branson home for parts of the year.
Visit claycoopertheatre.com for showtimes and tickets.
