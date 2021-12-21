Silver Dollar City has once again received the designation of Best Theme Park Holiday Event by USA Today 10Best.
Out of an initial 20 nominees, chosen by USA Today editors and industry experts, voters from across the country selected Silver Dollar City and their annual An Old Time Christmas Festival as the No. 1 Best Theme Park Holiday Event in America.
While an exciting win for the 1880s theme park, this is not the first time they are receiving this award. An Old Time Christmas Festival has been named the Best Theme Park Holiday Event a total of five times now, with the past wins coming in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
“We thank our friends from around the nation who cast their votes for Silver Dollar City’s Christmas Festival,” Silver Dollar City President Brad Thomas said in a press release. “Those who voted are responsible for launching ‘The City’ to the top of America’s holiday must-see list.”
Thomas additionally gives credit for the win to the employees of Silver Dollar City.
“We appreciate all of our ‘citizens’ who work hard to create this immersive Christmas experience. It’s fun to watch this event continue to grow into a national holiday destination known for our lights, our shows, our crafts, and food,” Thomas said. “Christmas is always an extra special time for us. But this year, more than ever, it seems folks are wanting, and needing, to forget so many challenges of today and celebrate the season with their friends and their families.”
With the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the park is open every day now through Thursday, Dec. 30. An Old Time Christmas showcases 6.5 million lights, two Broadway-style shows, a holiday light parade, and 8-story animated Christmas tree, light spectaculars of Christmas in Midtown and Joy on Town Square, holiday foods, a crafts colony of artisans creating heirloom gifts on site and a sing-along authentic steam train. With so many sights to see, guests will still have to make time for all of the award-winning rides and attractions the park has to offer at this time of year; especially at night when the sky is filled with 700 miles of Christmas lights.
Finishing out USA Today’s 10Best Best Theme Park Holiday Event 2021 list, in ranking order, includes WinterFest at Kings Island in Ohio, Smoky Mountain Christmas at Dollywood in Tennessee, SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration in Florida, Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia, Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Florida, Holiday Lights at Kennywood in Pennsylvania, Hersheypark Christmas Candylane in Pennsylvania, Christmastime at Santa’s Village in New Hampshire, and Dutch Winter Wonderland at Dutch Wonderland in Pennsylvania.
On Friday, Dec. 17, Mayor of Branson Larry Milton issued a letter of congratulations to Silver Dollar City for their selection as the Best Theme Park Holiday Event.
“This is wonderful! Congratulations to everyone involved in the running and production of An Old Time Christmas,” Milton said in the release. “Our city is blessed to have Brad Thomas and his entire team at Silver Dollar City located in our community.”
For additional information including tickets and operating hours visit silverdollarcity.com.
