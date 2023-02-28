Area artists are invited to take part in an upcoming six-month exhibition at the Branson Convention Art Gallery.
The Branson Regional Arts Council is seeking artists who would be interested in having their pieces featured in the gallery, which runs from Sunday, March 12 to Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Artist applications are being accepted now for a limited number of artists to take part in this highly visited gallery exhibition.
The Branson Convention Center Art Gallery is located on the second level promenade of the venue, which is connected to the Hilton hotel. For this exhibit, only 12 to 14 Ozarks area artists will be featured on a rotating basis.
This gallery is free and open to the public year round. All featured artists displayed prices will be made available for sale to the public through an online version of the gallery.
Selected artists will be required to submit a $50 participation fee and also have an active BRAC Membership, a cost of $20 annually. All pieces purchased from the gallery will see a 20% commission benefiting the BRAC.
This is a juried show, so all submissions will be received by a committee being accepted to be a part of the display. Anyone with questions can contact BRAC Special Events and Theatre Manager Kyle Blanchard at 417-336-4255 or email him at events@bransonarts.org.
Artists interested in submitting their works for consideration can do so by visiting bransonarts.org.
