The Americana Theatre is offering folks the chance to see their British Invasion show as they host area appreciation this month.
Now through Wednesday, Aug. 31, audiences can see British Invasion for just $10 per person. This area appreciation offer is available to residents of southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas.
“It all began 1964 when the Beatles landed in the US for the first time and has continued as British artists dominated the American music scene over the next several years,” the show synopsis stated. “Groups like The Who, Queen, the Kinks, and the Rolling Stones brought a new kind of rock music that began to fill the American airwaves. Now, live on stage in Branson Missouri, experience the music of these legendary groups along with Dusty Springfield, Elton John, John Lennon and more, as this award winning cast takes you on a musical journey that is the British Invasion”
Showtimes for British Invasion this month are at 2 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and 5 p.m. on Fridays. To purchase area appreciation show tickets call the Americana Theatre at 417-544-8700.
The Americana Theatre is located at 2905 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information visit americantheatrebranson.com.
