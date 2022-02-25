Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly are making their Branson debut this year as a new hologram show moves into the Yakov Theater for a 2022 residency.
After selling out their World Tour, which grossed $34 million, The Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour will call Branson home for 100 shows this year starting on Friday, April 1. The Branson residency is co-produced by Da Silva International/Icon Events and Base Entertainment.
Accompanied by a live band and back-singers, the holographic performances of Orbison and Holly featuring remastered audio will give audiences a once in a lifetime opportunity to see these two rock ‘n’ roll pioneers together onstage for the first time.
“Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison will appear on, it’s like a small screen that will be center stage and will be projected from the top of the theater,” Icon Events Consultant Randy Maricle said. “It looks like they appear out of the bottom of the stage on a platform. The band will start playing and you’ll hear some from the background singers. Then they’ll be on a riser coming up out of the stage. At one point they even turn and engage the band a little bit, so it really has this live feel and it’s synced up with the vocals. Clearly we know they’re not there because they passed away some time ago, but boy it sure feels good.”
The tour has performed all around the world and now, folks will have the chance to enjoy the music of Orbison and Holly once again from the men themselves. Maricle explained why Icon Events selected Branson for the tour’s first extended residency.
“With Icon, we’re not your typical company that comes to Branson, because we as individuals are not entertainers. I always say I don’t have seven homeschooled children who sing, dance and play the violin, so we had to look for something we thought would fit the demographic of Branson and would be new and different. We felt Branson was kind of ready for a national branded thing. There’s a lot of shows that are great and have been there for a long, long time, but it sort of felt like when we were looking at the entertainment market going, ‘Give me something new here.’”
With that mindset, Maricle added they began reaching out to productions who had something to offer Branson unlike anything it has ever seen before.
“We knew there were some hologram shows in Vegas that were doing quite well. We reached out and this Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour is actually on tour, it’s touring across the United States right now and doing very, very well, so it had some brand recognition,” Maricle said. “We just called them and it was one of those things where it was a divine appointment. They were looking for a place to do a residency and it just came together fairly quickly and all the details worked out in a hurry. It’s new technology. It’s new and fresh. It’s just cool.”
Right now, Icon Events has already scheduled this production to remain in town for the entire 2022 Branson show season.
“We will have the Rock ‘n’ Roll Dream Tour residency starting April 1st and carrying through the month of December. That is our current plan and I don’t see us deviating from that at all,” Maricle said. “Then in the fall, we look to add a couple other shows…we think will be very dynamic and exciting to come in. It will probably be September or October before we bring those in to fill up that theater, but right now it’s just going to be the Rock ‘n’ Roll Dream Tour in there.”
With the arrival of the show merely more than a month away, Maricle shared they are actively searching for local talent to join their production.
“We’ll be looking to hire probably a five piece band, so we’ll need a couple guitar players, bass player, drummer, maybe a keyboard player and a couple of female background vocalists,” Maricle said. “We’re also looking to hire local talent for technology.”
Any musicians, singers or technicians interested in joining this production can contact Maricle at randymaricle@gmail.com.
Show dates and times have not yet been announced as of press time. Tickets for the production are scheduled to go on sale by March 1.
Yakov Smirnoff is scheduled to return to his theater this fall for performances in October and November, according to yakov.com.
The Yakov Theater is located at 470 State Highway 248 in Branson. For additional information call 1-800-679-9201 or visit yakovtheater.com.
