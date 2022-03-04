Silver Dollar City is gearing up for their biggest entertainment year ever, as they announce dates for their 2022 festivals and events.
The 1880s-style theme park opens for the 2022 season on Wednesday, March 16, with Spring Ride Days for the first of their scheduled 10 world-class festivals and events.
Spring Ride Days runs from March 16 to 20 and March 23 to 27, and offers park guests a spring break getaway featuring more than 40 rides and attractions.
From April 14 to May 1, SDC will welcome folks for their Street Fest, which will feature colorful performers, stilt-walkers, live musical performances and a unique menu of foods from around the world. Likened to a street carnival, featured performers will showcase their acrobatics, juggling, comedy or knife-throwing abilities, while musical acts take to the streets with their steel drums, percussion instruments and more. Street Fest will also feature the all-new Living Garden’s aerialist, statue illusionists and giant moving topiaries.
For the month of May, the theme park will welcome back one of the nations most respected bluegrass gatherings. The Bluegrass & BBQ Festival will run from May 4 to May 30 and offer a combination of downhome BBQ and bluegrass music. During the festival hundreds of performers will be featured including Grammy-awarded artists Rhonda Vincent & The Rage and Daily & Vincent, as well as family bands, new artists and long-time downhome fiddlers.
From June 11 to July 24, Silver Dollar City is all about family as National Kids Fest returns. During this festival, guests will be treated to family entertainment, record breaking roller coasters, a demonstrating crafts colony, music and a variety of fun foods. Summer concerts during the festival will additionally include legendary performers like The Ozark Mountain Daredevils and Newsboys.
Fan favorite Moonlight Madness also returns to SDC this season from July 23 to Aug. 7. Guests can enjoy the theme park during the day and long into the night with longer, later hours during Moonlight Madness. Roller coaster enthusiasts can enjoy riding into the night skies while accentuated by nighttime fireworks. City visitors can also enjoy the nightly dance party or The Grand Exposition, which features 10 family rides, and Fireman’s Landing; both of which are designed with the younger thrill seekers in mind.
From Aug. 25 through Sept. 5, Silver Dollar City’s Southern Gospel Picnic will fill the Ozark hills with joyful harmonies with some of the nation’s most notable Southern Gospel groups throughout the day, as well as nightly performances at the Echo Hollow Amphitheater. The park will also be filled with the smells of traditional picnic foods as the park prepares their famous fried chicken, cinnamon breads and homemade ice cream for the festival.
Country Music Days at the park will be held on Sept. 8 to 11 and Sept. 15 to 18. This festival will feature a series of country music concerts. Additional information on those performances are expected to be announced in the upcoming future.
The Silver Dollar City Harvest Festival will run from Sept. 21 to Oct. 29, and feature a major expansion for the 2022 Pumpkins in The City. At sunset, tens of thousands of pumpkins—carved, sculpted, life sized and themed—illuminate the night sky as a lively, blacklight dance party takes over each night in Pumpkin Plaza. During the daytime, this festival will include hundreds of demonstrating crafters, plus cowboy lore and music throughout the park. Additionally culinary experts will create specialty seasonal foods with sweet and savory pumpkin flavors and hearty soups.
As the final months of 2022 arrive, Silver Dollar City takes things to the next level with the arrival of their An Old Time Christmas Festival. Running from Nov. 5 to Dec. 30, this festival has been designated an unprecedented five-times as America’s Best Holiday Theme Park Event by USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Complete with 6.5 million Christmas lights, a Holly Jolly Light Parade, an 8-story animated Christmas tree, Broadway style shows, gourmet holiday food and more, An Old Time Christmas Festival is not one to miss.
For additional information, ticket reservations and the latest updates on all of these festivals, visit silverdollarcity.com.
