Two shows at the Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson are celebrating locals this week by offering an area appreciation ticket deal.
Now through Sunday, April 24, area residents have the opportunity to see Clay Cooper’s Country Express or Hot Rods & High Heels for just $15 per person, tax included.
This offering is open to Missouri residents of Barry, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright counties. Arkansas residents living in Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Izard, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Stone and Washington counties can also get in on the deal.
Clay Cooper’s Country Express features 25 entertainers, singing, dancing, comedy, a live band and lots of variety. Hot Rod’s & High Heels give audience members the opportunity to travel back in time from the comfort of their theater seat and reminisce about the fabulous ‘50s, from the music to the dancing.
The Clay Cooper Theatre is located at 3216 W 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information or to make an advance ticket reservation for either or both of these shows call 417-332-2529 or visit claycoopertheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.