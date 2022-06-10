In the coming week, Branson will serve as host to members of law enforcement from around the country as they gather for National Law Enforcement Week.
Running Saturday, June 11 to Saturday, June 18, National Law Enforcement Week gives law enforcement members and their families the opportunity to enjoy an annual week in Branson full of fun events the entire family can enjoy.
Since its creation, the goal of National Law Enforcement Week in Branson has been: “To become the nation’s leader in law enforcement recognition by paying tribute to America’s Hometown Heroes in providing a weeklong series of events and special offers that honor active and retired law enforcement officers and their families in Branson, Missouri.”
During the course of the week, multiple theaters, attractions and events will be welcoming the men and women in blue to join them for some free or discounted entertainment.
For the entire week, Grand Country Music Hall is saying thank you to law enforcement by offering free admission to active and retired officers to all of their shows happening from June 11 to June 18. Officers spouses, parents and dependent children can also receive $10 tickets for all the shows. Officers must show a valid ID or commission card to receive tickets. Visit grandcountrylivemusic.com.
Hamners’ Variety Theater is also saying thank you to law enforcement by offering free admission to active or retired officers to more than a half dozen of shows between June 11 and June 18. Immediate family of officers can also receive $10 tickets and kids ages 12 and under are free. Shows include Hamners Unbelievable, Thank You For The Music A Modern Tribute to ABBA, Back to the Bee Gees, Beach Boys California Dreamin’, Statler Brothers Revisited, Mike Walker Lasting Impressions and Oh Happy Day!. Visit hamnersunbelievable.com.
The Shepherd of the Hills is offering officers and their families 50% off admission on Saturday, June 11. They will also be admitted into the 8:30 p.m. Saturday showing of The Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama for free.
At 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, law enforcement visiting Branson are invited to attend church service at Sanctuary of Hope church, which is located at 1790 Bee Creek Road in Branson.
In honor of Law Enforcement Week, officers will receive free admission to the 7:30 p.m. Clay Cooper’s Country Express show at the Clay Cooper Theatre on Sunday, June 12.
Spouses and family members of officers can also receive tickets for $20 each. Officers are asked to mention “Law Enforcement’’ when making reservations or at the time of purchase in order to receive the free or discounted tickets. The Clay Cooper Theatre is located at 3116 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. Visit claycoopertheatre.com.
On Monday, June 13, at 9 a.m. officers are invited to attend the Christopher Watts Case Study Training at the Eagle Heights Baptist Church, located at 703 East Walters Ave. in Harrison, Arkansas. In 2018, Shanann Watts and her two young daughters disappeared in Colorado. As the details of the investigation emerged, the family’s story made global headlines. The case has been featured on programs on Netflix, Amazon, Oxygen, Lifetime, Investigation Discovery, Fox News and NBC News.
Attendees will hear from the investigators who worked on the investigation: Coloration Bureau of Investigation Agent Tammy Lee and FBI Special Agent Grahm Coder. They will discuss the process of the investigation, interview techniques, the polygraph test and also discuss the issues they faced mentally after the investigation was complete. Register at grandmashousecac.com.
Presley’s Country Jubilee is honoring law enforcement by offering all active and retired law enforcement personnel a complimentary ticket, along with special pricing for family and friends for their 8 p.m. show on Monday, June 13. The best pricing is being offered on June 13, however law enforcement tickets and family pricing will be available from June 11 to June 18. The Presleys’ Theatre is located at 2920 W 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. Visit presleys.com.
As part of National Law Enforcement Recognition Week, law enforcement officers both active and retired, corrections officers and department employees with a valid ID can receive a free one-day admission to Silver Dollar City and White Water along with discounted admissions on board the Showboat Branson Belle. Additionally, up to four members of their immediate family can save on their visits to all three attractions. These offers are valid between June 10 to June 19.
On Tuesday, June 14, Silver Dollar City is hosting a special day of recognition for law enforcement. Officers can receive free coffee and ice cream, take part in a special opening ceremony announcement, receive discounts on food, merchandise, photos and souvenir mugs and enjoy a K9 Demo at the Riverfront Playhouse between 11 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 2 p.m. Visit silverdollarcity.com.
At the Pierce Arrow Theatre, officers can receive free admission and $10 off per adult ticket for officers guests at the 8 p.m. Pierce Arrow Decades show on Wednesday, June 15. The music and comedy show transports audiences through the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. The theatre is located at 3069 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway in Branson. Visit piercearrow.com.
For the 8 p.m. show on Thursday, June 16, The Duttons are hosting National Law Enforcement Night. Officers can receive free tickets and parents and dependents can receive $10 tickets. The Dutton Family Theatre is located at 3454 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. Visit theduttons.com or call 417-332-2772.
Also on Thursday night, June 16, at 8 p.m. a Law Enforcement Light Cruise is being hosted at the Branson Landing. Line-up will begin at 7:15 p.m. at the south end of the Bass Pro parking lot. Patrol cars will then make their way to the north entrance of Belk. During this time sirens on vehicles will be allowed. Spectators are invited to enjoy watching the light cruise for free. For additional information call 417-272-3400.
On Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18, the 2022 Motorcycle Training & Competition will be held at the TJ Maxx Parking Lot in Branson. The object of this competitive training is to make two, three timed runs through carefully selected obstacles. The course will include evasive maneuvers, corner manipulation, emergency braking, matched with self-induced stress. The event will be divided into three divisions: Expert, Advanced and Motor Officer.
The event on June 17 will be course familiarization with practical scoring beginning at 1 p.m. June 18 will be day two of training, individual head-to-head completion and individual awards. First place will be a $400 Black Rain money certificate. These two-days of events are free and open to spectators. Visit lawenforcmentweek.org to register.
On Friday, June 17, the keynote banquet will be hosted aboard the Showboat Branson Belle. This event will be a night of fun, entertainment, and law enforcement recognition on a private cruise on the showboat. Tickets are $40 per person. Visit lawenforcmentweek.org to reserve tickets.
On Friday morning, June 18, the 2022 5K/10K Run the Line Race is being hosted at the Dewey Short Visitors Center in Branson. The start time is 8 a.m. and the cost is $30 per person for the 5K and $35 per person for the 10K. The cost is $20 for law enforcement. Visit lawenforcmentweek.org to register.
To end the week of fun and activities, Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is offering free tickets to officers for two of their shows. On June 18, at 3 p.m. officers can see SIX for free and receive $10 tickets for spouses, parents and dependent children. On June 19, Legends in Concert is offering the same deals for their 3 and 8 p.m. shows. Officers must show a valid ID or commission card and mention the offer at the time of reservation. Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is located at 1600 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson Call 417-399-3003 to reserve tickets.
For additional information and the most up to date list of events visit lawenforcementweek.org.
