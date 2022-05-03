There’s a new award winning songwriter in town.
On Saturday, April 23, Trevor Venerable was named the 2022 winner of the HOOKED! Songwriting Contest, following his performance at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater. Venerable joined a total of ten finalists to perform in front of a live audience and celebrity judges as they competed for a $500 cash prize and a recording package for their single.
This contest is produced and hosted each year by Prince Ivan members Brydon Brett and Aaron Space. Brett shared his enthusiasm for all of the winners following the show in April.
“HOOKED! 2022 was the best yet! We had entrants from all over the U.S. and the Top 10 did not disappoint! A huge thank you to everyone who made it possible,” Brett said. “We can’t wait to keep growing this event into one of the premier songwriting contests in the country.”
The 2022 HOOKED! winner is a native of Des Moines, Iowa, but has been residing in Branson for the past 16 years. Venerable is a 2018 graduate of School of the Ozarks and will be graduating from Liberty University this spring with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies.
As a songwriter, Venerable shared his family roots are what initially drew him into the music world.
“My family has been engaged in the music industry as far back as my great grandma at least, who was a songwriter. She has a good bit of success with it,” Venerable said. “For me, its been influences from my family and friends. The reason I like to write and play is really as a way of communication. It’s also something I really enjoy.”
Venerable, who also competed in the 2020 HOOKED! contest with his song “Heaven Without You,” shared it was with the encouragement of the producer Brydon Brett that led him to enter the contest. This year, Venerable entered and performed his song “I’m Not You.”
“It’s a song that has a really important theme. It’s about something that means a lot to me personally, which is just a choice to surround I suppose,” Venerable said. “Instead of being so bent on having things our way or according to our plan. Just putting faith in God as the sovereign author of our life and just trusting.”
The inspiration behind this now award-winning song originally came to Venerable about six months ago.
“It was kind of a philosophical thing. It was over a period where those thoughts were bouncing around. I kind of opened the writing process focusing on capturing an emotion and using melody to do that,” Venerable said. “Also trying to find some paradoxes that I thought were interesting. Some ironies in life that were inspired by Ecclesiastes, but just considering how things aren’t always how they seem.”
When asked where his future in the music industry lies, Venerable shared he’s open to any doors that open for him.
“I’ll continue to entertain the idea for now as a hobby,” Venerable said. “But if I’m ever blessed with the friendships and opportunities to make that possible, I’m definitely up for it. I’ll continue writing and continuing creating stuff.”
As for the $500 cash prize?
“We’ve been thinking about it,” he said. “It will be put to good use for sure.”
Anyone interested in connecting with Venerable can contact him via email at trevorvenerable723@gmail.com.
Also out of the top 10 finalists, Erich Eastman took second place with his song “Fever Dreams,” and in a tie for third place were Lilybelle with her song “Enough Again” and Tucker Tillis with his song “Geometric Blues.” Rounding out the remaining 2022 finalists were Beth Carpenter, Killian & Aiden Frazee, Jerry Foshee, Jessica Zitting, Layne Victoria and William J The Poet.
This year, the contest judges were comprised of Ozarks Live Co-host Tom Trtan, Singer and Artist Mina, Thomas Brett and Radio Show Joshua M. Clark with The Upside on 106.3 KRZK.
The Top 10 were selected by a panel of nine qualified submissions judges who are music industry professionals from Branson-Springfield, Los Angeles and Nashville. The 2022 submissions judges included Aaron Space, Ishida Sinha, Kasey Roar, Austin Armstrong, Mike McClellan, Andrea Brett, Tom Brett, Boxen and David Cassavitis.
The biggest change to the songwriting contest in 2022 was the expanded eligibility requirements, which includes the removal of geographical limitations. Previously, the contest was only open to residents of the Ozarks, but this year submissions were welcome to come from anyone and from anywhere, both domestically and internationally.
The 2023 HOOKED! Songwriting Contest will be held at 3 p.m. on April 22, at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre.
Visit hookedsongwritingcontest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.