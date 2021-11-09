Branson Veterans Homecoming Week officially kicked off on Friday, Nov. 5, with opening ceremonies at the Americana Theatre in Branson.
The event, which was free and open to the public, was attended by hundreds of veterans and their families who are calling Branson their home this week for the series of scheduled celebrations.
While the opening ceremonies served as a welcome to all those in Branson for the festivities, attendees were also treated to several live music performances. The audience was welcomed by host Dalena Ditto, who kicked things off with a song, as well as the talents of Alexis Solheid, CJ Newsom, Eddie Beasley, Matthew Boyce, Michelle Deck and Travis Dean.
On stage during the event there was also a POW/MIA Table on stage. As part of the event, a reading was done explaining the symbolism of each item on or at the table, which included a white tablecloth, a single candle, an inverted glass, a single red rose in a vase, a plate with a slice of lemon and small amount of salt and an empty chair.
For additional information on the other events and activities taking place during Branson Veterans Homecoming Week visit explorebranson.com.
