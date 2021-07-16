Kings Chapel Branson invites locals and tourists alike to join them for its musical production of Birthday of a King at Music City Centre.
Birthday of a King shares the story of a whimsical village and it’s residents as they prepare to throw an annual birthday bash. When it’s discovered they have no idea who the birthday celebration is actually for, the new school teacher gives the villagers a history lesson. Through the teacher’s lesson, the villagers learn the true story of The King, a rebellious Royal Herald turned Jester turned King of Strings, a broken Ballerina and a young Prince who sacrifices himself to save her and the world.
Birthday of a King Director and Kings Chapel Pastor Chris Davis said the musical is done in a Broadway style, which includes singing, dancing and sword fighting.
“There’s a cast of around 50 and they’re all volunteers. The story is really the story of the gospel in allegory form,” Davis said. “A lot of people say it’s kind of like Dr. Seuss meets C.S. Lewis or something like that. Yeah, I can see that. It tells a story through song of Jesus coming to set people free.”
Act one of the production was written by Davis in the year 2000 and for the last 21 years it has continued to evolve.
“We added a brand new song this year to act one. It was just called the Birthday of a King. Really we did it as a Christmas show and really that portion of the show has been performed for 20 plus years continuously every year,” Davis said. “Mostly in Hawaii, in different locations, because that’s where we lived and that’s where the main campus of our church is. We were the music directors there for 21 years, so we were writing shows a lot.”
Davis explained it wasn’t long before the musical caught on and started being performed all around the globe.
“We have churches that are a part of our main church all over the world, so they started translating it and doing it at some other churches,” Davis said. “It’s been done in Spanish, it’s been done partially in Japanese, it’s been done in Russia, fully in Russian and it’s been done in different locations all over the nation over those 21 years.”
The second act of the production is the newest piece of the musical. It was also written by Davis, who pulled inspiration from his own life for the story.
“We’re calling that Freedom of the King,” Davis said. “We integrated it to make it one show, but at some point it may have things added to it and just become its own separate thing. It’s kind of always a work in progress, I guess you could say.”
At the end of the first act, Davis himself comes out onto the stage and speaks directly to the audience about the message behind the show.
“If you just look at a sign out front or an ad in the paper, (the logo) shows strings on the top and strings on the bottom and they’re just being cut. The message is you can have freedom in your life of the things that hold you down. Whether that be bad habits, whether that be addictions to drugs or alcohol or, I’ll just be real with you, pornography. Whatever might hold someone that they can’t seem to control in their lives,” Davis said. “Sometimes that’s just stuff that’s inward and not even outward. It’s just stuff people are dealing with in their hearts. We see that all the time as pastors. Really the message is that God has the power to set you free from those things.”
In the show, the symbolism for who each of the characters stand for is very strong and present throughout the production. Davis explained why he chose to take this method as opposed to being direct about who the characters actually are.
“I’ve written other shows that are direct and one we did here for a few years called Jesus: The Experience. It was just a straight up, here’s the life of Jesus,” Davis said. “I wanted to do something that came from a different angle, because not everybody is open to that. Everyone isn’t open to, here is the blatant Jesus in your face and maybe sometimes they just need to see it in a different way. I think that’s really what it is. I have always been intrigued by C.S. Lewis and Tolkien and their symbolism, and that probably has inspired me since the time I was young.”
In the musical, audiences will be introduced to cast members of all ages, including several children. Davis said putting these productions together is a real family experience.
“We have whole families up there. We have dad and all the kids, and maybe mom’s helping with popcorn. They see it as, ‘We want to do this as a family.’ It’s something they can do together. There’s several families like that one the stage. I have a lot of good help. The young man who played The Prince is like my assistant director and he’ll work with the kids and then brings them in. We have someone who works the choreography with mostly youth and young adults. Then we just integrate it all. It’s really great. It feels like a family.”
Showtimes for Birthday of King are Friday, July 23, Friday, July 30 and Friday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 24 and Saturday, Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. Following the final Aug. 7 performance, Davis said they’ll begin working on the Kings Academy of the Performing Arts production of “Lion King Jr.,” which will open in November. A slightly different version of Birthday of a King will also take place later in the year for the Christmas season.
“We’ll probably cut act two and our plan is to do a whole Christmasy traditional opening with carolers and Dickens style and winter wonderland kind of a feel,” Davis said. “So Birthday of a King Christmas Edition I guess you could say.”
For additional information on the show or to purchase tickets in advance visit chrisdavisproductions.com. To learn more about Kings Chapel Branson visit kcbranson.com.
