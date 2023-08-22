The vocal and instrumental talents of more than 80 notable performers and groups will be gracing the Branson area over the next two weeks as Silver Dollar City welcomes folks back for their annual Southern Gospel Picnic. 

From Thursday, Aug. 24 through Monday, Sept. 4, some of the biggest names in southern gospel music will take to the stages at the 1880s-era theme park. The two-week long festival will also feature the fan-favorite southern-inspired cuisine being offered throughout the park.

Prominent groups will be found heading the nightly concerts in the park’s 4,000-seat Echo Hollow Amphitheatre, including The Isaacs, The Whisnants, The Inspirations, The Hoppers, The Martins, The Sound, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Triumphant Quartet, Karen Pack and New River and Ernie Haase & Signature Sound.  

“The best of the best will take the stage at venues throughout our park, “Southern Gospel Picnic Entertainment Manager Amanda Carson said. “From traditional to contemporary, the spirit of the music takes you on a journey that will have your toes tapping and your hands clapping.”

Those hoping to catch a particular performance during the Southern Gospel Picnic can do just that by looking at the performer lineup for this year’s festival. Those performing at the Echo Hollow Amphitheater for Southern Gospel Nights, which begin at 6 p.m. each night, are marked with an (EHA). Other Southern Gospel Performances during the festival will be found performing at various music venues throughout the park. Those who have confirmed venues are marked as so, but those without a location listed here will have the venues listed on the park schedule on site.

 

2023 Performer Lineup

August 24

The Inspirations (EHA)

Ozark Revival Quartet (Red Gold Heritage Hall)

11th Hour

The Erwins

McKamey Legacy

Master’s Trio

Spoken 4

New Horizons

 

August 25

The Whisnants (EHA)

Ozark Revival Quartet

The Littles 

Dixie Echoes

The Hyssongs

Master’s Trio

Spoken 4

New Horizons

 

August 26

The Hoppers (EHA)

The Craguns

The Perrys (RGHH)

Dixie Echoes

Spoken 4

Sound Street

Riley Harrison Clark

 

August 27

Jeff & Sheri Easter (EHA)

The Craguns

Mark Bishop

The Guardians

Dr. Dennis Swanberg

Spoken 4

The Missourians

 

August 29

Triumphant Quartet 

(EHA)

Tim Lovelace

Mark Trammell Quartet 

(Red Gold Heritage Hall)

The Kramers

Justified

Spoken 4

Final Authority

Mercy’s Won

 

August 30

Karen Peck & New River (EHA)

Tim Lovelace

Tribute Quartet 

(Red Gold Heritage Hall)

Justified

Spoken 4

Final Authority

Mercy’s Won

 

August 31

The Sound (EHA)

Down East Boys

Spoken 4

Mark Mathes Family

Day 4

Greg Sullivan

Greater Vision 

(Red Gold Heritage Hall)

Josh & Ashley Franks

 

September 1

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound (EHA)

Sherry Anne

Anthem Edition 

(Red Gold Heritage Hall)

Down East Boys

Spoken 4

Mark Mathes Family

Day 4

Greg Sullivan

 

September 2

Gold City (EHA)

The Ferguson Family

Sherry Anne

Kelly Crabb & 

The Bowling Sisters

The Williamsons 

(Red Gold Heritage Hall)

The Bibletones

Spoken 4

The Ferguson Family

 

September 3

The Isaacs (EHA)

The Ferguson Family

The Lore Family

Lauren Talley 

(Red Gold Heritage Hall)

The Bibletones

Spoken 4

Chuck Wagon Gang

Troy Burns Family

 

September 4

The Martins (EHA)

The Lore Family

The Freemans

Spoken 4

Farm Road 1100

Becky Lercher

Troy Burns Family

2023’s KWFC The Next

 Gospel Great Winner

Jordan Jackson

 

Over at The House of Chicken & Fixin’s, guests of the city will be able to enjoy an all you care to eat feast, starring the headliners of southern-style fried chicken, firecracker chicken and honey barbecue chicken.

Following those entrees, diners will be able to take in some of the park’s fresh vegetable pie, Tuscan green beans and potatoes, chicken pot pie, and chicken and wild rice casserole. For dessert, and folks will want to save some room for dessert, there will be fresh blackberry cobbler. 

During the Southern Gospel Picnic, Silver Dollar City will be open everyday, with the exception of Monday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The park will offer extended hours on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3 from 8 p.m.  

The full schedule of festival performers, the calendar of dates and park hours, ticket reservations and more can all be found at silverdollarcity.com.

