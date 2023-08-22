The vocal and instrumental talents of more than 80 notable performers and groups will be gracing the Branson area over the next two weeks as Silver Dollar City welcomes folks back for their annual Southern Gospel Picnic.
From Thursday, Aug. 24 through Monday, Sept. 4, some of the biggest names in southern gospel music will take to the stages at the 1880s-era theme park. The two-week long festival will also feature the fan-favorite southern-inspired cuisine being offered throughout the park.
Prominent groups will be found heading the nightly concerts in the park’s 4,000-seat Echo Hollow Amphitheatre, including The Isaacs, The Whisnants, The Inspirations, The Hoppers, The Martins, The Sound, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Triumphant Quartet, Karen Pack and New River and Ernie Haase & Signature Sound.
“The best of the best will take the stage at venues throughout our park, “Southern Gospel Picnic Entertainment Manager Amanda Carson said. “From traditional to contemporary, the spirit of the music takes you on a journey that will have your toes tapping and your hands clapping.”
Those hoping to catch a particular performance during the Southern Gospel Picnic can do just that by looking at the performer lineup for this year’s festival. Those performing at the Echo Hollow Amphitheater for Southern Gospel Nights, which begin at 6 p.m. each night, are marked with an (EHA). Other Southern Gospel Performances during the festival will be found performing at various music venues throughout the park. Those who have confirmed venues are marked as so, but those without a location listed here will have the venues listed on the park schedule on site.
2023 Performer Lineup
August 24
The Inspirations (EHA)
Ozark Revival Quartet (Red Gold Heritage Hall)
11th Hour
The Erwins
McKamey Legacy
Master’s Trio
Spoken 4
New Horizons
August 25
The Whisnants (EHA)
Ozark Revival Quartet
The Littles
Dixie Echoes
The Hyssongs
Master’s Trio
Spoken 4
New Horizons
August 26
The Hoppers (EHA)
The Craguns
The Perrys (RGHH)
Dixie Echoes
Spoken 4
Sound Street
Riley Harrison Clark
August 27
Jeff & Sheri Easter (EHA)
The Craguns
Mark Bishop
The Guardians
Dr. Dennis Swanberg
Spoken 4
The Missourians
August 29
Triumphant Quartet
(EHA)
Tim Lovelace
Mark Trammell Quartet
(Red Gold Heritage Hall)
The Kramers
Justified
Spoken 4
Final Authority
Mercy’s Won
August 30
Karen Peck & New River (EHA)
Tim Lovelace
Tribute Quartet
(Red Gold Heritage Hall)
Justified
Spoken 4
Final Authority
Mercy’s Won
August 31
The Sound (EHA)
Down East Boys
Spoken 4
Mark Mathes Family
Day 4
Greg Sullivan
Greater Vision
(Red Gold Heritage Hall)
Josh & Ashley Franks
September 1
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound (EHA)
Sherry Anne
Anthem Edition
(Red Gold Heritage Hall)
Down East Boys
Spoken 4
Mark Mathes Family
Day 4
Greg Sullivan
September 2
Gold City (EHA)
The Ferguson Family
Sherry Anne
Kelly Crabb &
The Bowling Sisters
The Williamsons
(Red Gold Heritage Hall)
The Bibletones
Spoken 4
The Ferguson Family
September 3
The Isaacs (EHA)
The Ferguson Family
The Lore Family
Lauren Talley
(Red Gold Heritage Hall)
The Bibletones
Spoken 4
Chuck Wagon Gang
Troy Burns Family
September 4
The Martins (EHA)
The Lore Family
The Freemans
Spoken 4
Farm Road 1100
Becky Lercher
Troy Burns Family
2023’s KWFC The Next
Gospel Great Winner
Jordan Jackson
Over at The House of Chicken & Fixin’s, guests of the city will be able to enjoy an all you care to eat feast, starring the headliners of southern-style fried chicken, firecracker chicken and honey barbecue chicken.
Following those entrees, diners will be able to take in some of the park’s fresh vegetable pie, Tuscan green beans and potatoes, chicken pot pie, and chicken and wild rice casserole. For dessert, and folks will want to save some room for dessert, there will be fresh blackberry cobbler.
During the Southern Gospel Picnic, Silver Dollar City will be open everyday, with the exception of Monday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The park will offer extended hours on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3 from 8 p.m.
The full schedule of festival performers, the calendar of dates and park hours, ticket reservations and more can all be found at silverdollarcity.com.
