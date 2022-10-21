The Branson Regional Arts Council invites the community to join them at the Historic Owen Theatre for their upcoming Halloween weekend production of Noel Coward’s classic Blithe Spirit.
Under the direction of Carson Burkett, this comedic play will host a total of five performances. Showtimes will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, Friday, Oct. 28, Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30. Additionally there will be a 2 p.m. performance on Sunday, Oct. 30.
“The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of Private Lives offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting ‘happy medium,’ one Madame Arcati,” a press release from BRAC stated. “As the (worldly and un-) personalities clash, Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed, ‘passes over,’ joins Elvira, and the two ‘blithe spirits’ haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.”
The over the top, eccentric character of Madame Arcati is a role made famous by the late great Angela Lansbury in London’s West End, Broadway and national tour productions.
The cast of Blithe Spirit features the talents of: Josh Boulden (Charles Condomine), Heather Hinnen (Ruth Condomine), Charis Boulden (Elvira), Jennifer Buttell (Madame Arcati), Jeffrey Stringer (Dr. Bradman), Mindy Law (Mrs. Bradman) and Megan King (Edith).
Production members of Blithe Spirit include: Kim Hale & Karie Dykeman (Producers), Carson Burkett (Director), Adam Hood (Assistant Director), C J McElhiney (Stage Manager), Judah Fox (Sound Technician), Pamela Meadows (Lighting Design), Emily Rivere, Hallie Groff, Lexi Keaton (Spotlight Operators), Megan King (Prop Manager), Anika Bryceson (Costume Design), Kyle Blanchard (Set Design), Sarah Briggs, Kyle Blanchard (Set Construction), Lorie Best (Volunteer Coordinator), Josh Silvy (Theatre Inventory Manager) and Jim Barber (BRAC Executive Director & Marketing).
Admission for everyone is locally priced at $17 for ages 18 and up and $14 for youth ages 4 to 17. The production is Rated PG-13. Advance ticket reservations are encouraged due to limited seating.
Reservations can be made at BransonArts.org/tix or by calling the box office at 417-336-4255.
