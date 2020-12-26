Wonder Woman 1984 has landed at the Branson Imax Entertainment Complex.
The highly anticipated sequel to 2017 film officially arrived at the Imax and other movie theaters across the country on Christmas Day. Now through Dec. 31, audiences are invited to come experience the next chapter of the DC Extended Universe on the giant screen with show times at 1:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 sees Diana Prince living quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980’s — an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she’s come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility.
Wonder Woman 1984 welcomes back Gal Gadot as she makes her fourth film appearance as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman. Cast members joining Gadot in the film is Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva/Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.
Joining Wonder Woman 1984 at the Branson Imax Entertainment Complex on the giant screen is Ozarks Legacy and Legend at 10 a.m., National Parks Adventure at 11 a.m. and Rocky Mountain Express at 12 p.m. These three films will run with those show times now through Dec. 31.
Over in the Elite Cinema III, audiences have three new movie choices to pick from. News of the World staring Tom Hanks will be playing at 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. The Croods: A New Age staring Nicolas Cage and Ryan Reynolds will be playing at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monster Hunter staring Milla Jovovich will be playing at 12:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Listed show times for those three films will remain now through Dec. 31.
For additional information or to purchase tickets online visit bransonimax.com.
