The Clay Cooper Theatre in Branson was honored earlier this week with an award from the Department of Defense for its extraordinary support of employees.
On Sunday night, June 4, the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, an agency of the Department of Defense, recognized the Clay Cooper Theatre with the Seven Seals Award. The presentation ceremony took place during the 7:30 p.m. Clay Cooper Country Express show at the tail end of intermission.
ESGR Area 4 Chair Col. (Ret.) Steve Vanderhoof spoke at the presentation of the outstanding patriotic actions of the Clay Cooper Theatre.
“Clay Cooper has been awarded the Seven Seals Award for their support of our veterans, military members, and their families. They have a portion of their show to recognize veterans in the audience,” a press release from ESGR stated. “They provide discount tickets to veterans and currently serving members of the military The organization belongs to veteran support groups and helps homeless veterans in the Branson area. Their sincere support of veterans is well known.”
Joined on stage by Vanderhoof and Clay Cooper Theatre Employee and Veteran Taylor Seitz, ESGR Director of Special Events Jim Lumpkin presented Theatre Owner Clay Cooper with the award. The ceremony itself was coordinated by Clay Cooper Theatre Director of Sales and Marketing Pat Veach.
Cooper, who had no previous knowledge of Sunday’s award presentation ceremony, shared his thoughts on the recognition.
“I am so honored to receive the Seven Seals Award. Tina and I, and the entire Clay Cooper Theatre family have always made it a priority to acknowledge, support, and honor the Guard, Reserve and ALL of our American Veterans,” Cooper said in a statement to Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The Guard and Reserve are trained to respond to communities all across our country and play an essential role in preserving our national security. God Bless our American service men and women.”
The significance of the Seven Seals Awards is that it represents all seven components of the military reserve force, according to ESGR Missouri Chair Tom Krahenburl.
“The Seven Seals award is the broadest and most inclusive award given by ESGR and is presented at the discretion of the State Chair or senior leadership,” Krahenburl said in the release. “The award is presented in recognition of significant individual or organizational achievement, initiated, that promotes and supports the ESGR mission, to include the efforts and supports the ESGR mission of support to the men and women that serve in the Guard and Reserve and their civilian employers.”
ESGR advocates relevant initiatives, recognizes outstanding support, increases awareness of applicable laws, and resolves conflict between employers and service members.
For more information about ESGR Employer Outreach Programs and volunteer opportunities visit esgr.mil, or call Steven Brothers at 573-638-9525.
