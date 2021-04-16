The Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting open casting auditions on Sunday, April 18 for their upcoming production of “The Glass Menagerie,” by Tennessee Williams.
The auditions will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson. Auditioners are asked to bring a one minute prepared monologue with them to the audition. Scene scripts will be provided the same say day as the audition.
“The Glass Menagerie is a memory play, and its action is drawn from the memories of the narrator, Tom Wingfield,” said a press release from BRAC. “Tom is a character in the play, which is set in St. Louis in 1937. He is an aspiring poet who toils in a shoe warehouse to support his mother, Amanda, and sister, Laura. Mr. Wingfield, Tom and Laura’s father, ran off years ago and, except for one postcard, has not been heard from since.”
The cast of characters for this production include:
— Amanda Wingfield: Laura and Tom’s mother. A proud, vivacious woman. Amanda clings fervently to memories of a vanished, genteel past. She is simultaneously admirable, charming, pitiable, and laughable.
—Laura Wingfield: Amanda’s daughter and Tom’s older sister. Laura has a bad leg, on which she has to wear a brace, and walks with a limp. She is 23-years-old and painfully shy. She has largely withdrawn from the outside world and devotes herself to old records and her collection of glass figurines.
— Tom Wingfield: Amanda’s son and Laura’s younger brother. An aspiring poet, Tom works at a shoe warehouse to support the family. He is frustrated by the numbing routine of his job and escapes from it through movies, literature, and alcohol.
— Jim O’Connor: An old acquaintance of Tom and Laura. Jim was a popular athlete in high school and is now a shipping clerk at the shoe warehouse in which Tom works. He is unwaveringly devoted to goals of professional achievement and ideals of personal success.
Four public performances of “The Glass Menagerie” are scheduled for Thursday, June 3 at 7 p.m., Sunday, June 6 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Monday, June 7 at 7 p.m. The production is under the direction of Justin Ables. There is no official rating for the play and it is recommended for all audiences.
Reserved seat tickets for the production are on sale now at bransonarts.org/tix or can be reserved by calling the Historic Owen Theatre Box Office at 417-336-4255.
For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
