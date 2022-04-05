The All Hands On Deck! Show opened for its 5th Season in Branson on Tuesday, April 5, at the Dutton Family Theater.
The popular 10 a.m. morning show is a tribute to the days of Bob Hope and celebrates swing, big bands and the music of the 1940s.
All Hands On Deck! is an award-winning authentic American 1942 Roadshow & Radio Broadcast reproduction featuring the songs, dances, laughs and favorite radio commercials that America has loved for 70 years.
Show Creator and Broadway Veteran Jody Madaras shared their production is the perfect show for seniors, veterans and patriotic Americans of all ages.
“When we moved to Branson in 2016, we fell in love with the community. Americans of all ages just love our show—and we love hearing our musical message of patriotism with folks who come to Branson to be entertained,” Madaras said. “They really seem to enjoy our songs because they can sing-along with us.”
All Hands On Deck! stars Madaras as Ted Crosley, Valerie Hill as Betty Blake, Sarah McCord as Daisy Maxwell and Clint Nievar as John Handley. Additionally the production features the sounds of a live nine-piece Hollywood Victory Caravan Big Band Orchestra under the direction of John Raczka.
“Reliving the spirit of national unity is our mission, and what better place to do that than in Branson,” Hill said. “Our songs and dances are timeless.”
Also featuring classic commercials, tight harmonies, impromptu skits, Broadway-style tap dancing, full-circle patriotic salute and “42 of the greatest American songs ever written,” All Hands On Deck! presents audiences with a reminder of a time when the country was fully united.
Songs featured in the production include “Chattanooga Choo-Choo;” “Atchison, Topeka And The Santa Fe;” “I’m In The Mood For Love;” “Pennsylvania Polka;” “I’ll Never Smile Again;” “Any Bonds Today?;” “Don’t Fence Me In;” “America The Beautiful;” “Deep In The Heart Of Texas;” “Thanks For The Memory,” and a powerful Military Medley.
On top of their 10 a.m. performances on Tuesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 6, All Hands On Deck! will offer 10 a.m. showtimes this month on April 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 29. The full 2022 Branson season schedule can be found at allhandsondeckshow.com.
Advance ticket reservations for the show are on sale now and range between $15 to $43.
To make ticket reservations or for additional information visit allhandsondeckshow.com, call 417-332-2772 or stop by the Dutton Family Theater Box Office, located at 3454 West 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.