2023 Hillcrafters Music Fest 10.jpg
Tim Church

The 2023 Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters Old Country Fair Music Festival was deemed a success by organizers as folks from all over came together for a day of traditional Ozarks and bluegrass music, crafts, square dancing and more on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Weddings at the Homestead in Branson played host to the annual event, which ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Throughout the day attendees could enjoy musical performances inside the barn from The Emalee Flatness Band, Ozarks Traditions, Glade Top, Homestead Holler and The Kitchen Picker. 

