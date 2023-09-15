The 2023 Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters Old Country Fair Music Festival was deemed a success by organizers as folks from all over came together for a day of traditional Ozarks and bluegrass music, crafts, square dancing and more on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Weddings at the Homestead in Branson played host to the annual event, which ran from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Throughout the day attendees could enjoy musical performances inside the barn from The Emalee Flatness Band, Ozarks Traditions, Glade Top, Homestead Holler and The Kitchen Picker.
Additionally, groups could be found throughout the property performing traditional Ozarks music jams all day long, as crafters, authors and exhibitors showcased their products and artisan pieces. During the afternoon, Expert Forager, Wild Foods Chef Author, and Owner/Founder of Eating the Ozarks Rachael West hosted a special presentation to share her talents with those in attendance.
Entry into the music festival was granted to attendees via a $10 per car load parking fee payable at the entrance. To learn more about The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters visit societyofozarkianhillcrofters.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.