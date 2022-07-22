For the second year running, Fritz’s Adventure in Branson has earned a Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award.
In a press release, the 80,000 square foot adventure park shared the award celebrates attractions who consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence for their guests.
“Being named in the top 10% of attractions in the world is a huge honor,” Fritz’s Adventure Chief Operating Officer Travis Leaming said. “And to be named for the second year in a row is more proof we’re providing great value and world-class service. We truly appreciate every guest who walks through our doors.”
Fritz’s Adventure offers the only indoor/outdoor TreeTops course in the world. The TreeTops course features 45 obstacles, including 17 ziplines, eight suspension bridges, two free falls, and a crow’s nest with a view for miles. Other guest activities include a multi-story ropes course, underground tunnels, 48’ climbing wall, giant treehouses, multi-story slides, warped walls, and more.
“We could never do this without our amazing guests,” Fritz’s Adventure Chief Marketing Officer John Vaughn said. “Earning the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award is only possible because of them and their outstanding reviews throughout the year.”
Fritz’s Adventure is located at 1425 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson and is open year-round. For additional information visit FritzsAdventure.com.
