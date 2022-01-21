Grand Country Music Hall is offering area appreciation tickets for Grand Jubilee to residents of nearly 20 area counties across southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas.
Now through Saturday, Jan. 29, local residents can take in the award winning 7:30 p.m. show for just $10 a piece.
Grand Jubilee features the tight harmonies and dynamic performances of Branson’s most awarded quartet, New South. Featuring the talents of Lead Singer David Ragan, Bass Singer Mark McCauley, Tenor Singer Luke Menard and Baritone Singer Eric Dalton, New South performs a variety of family favorites from Top 40 hits and country to gospel classic to rock ’n’ roll hits.
Additionally, Grand Jubilee showcases the comedy of Jamie Haage as Jim Dandy and Emcee Mike Patrick. Joining them on stage are the power vocals of Jackie Brown and The Rhinestone Mafia band.
Area appreciation rates are available to residents of Taney, Stone, Christian, Greene, Douglas, Barry, Lawrence, Polk, Laclede, Ozark and Webster counties in Missouri. This special discounted rate is also available to residents of Carroll, Boone, Marion, Newton, Benton, Washington and Baxter counties in Arkansas.
Photo I.D. are required to receive the area appreciation ticket rate and tickets must be picked up at least one hour prior to showtime. Showtimes during area appreciation are Friday, Jan. 21, Saturday, Jan. 22, Tuesday, Jan. 25, Thursday, Jan. 27, Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29.
Grand Country Resorts are also offering locals the chance to enjoy Splash Country Indoors this winter for a discounted rate.
With a local I.D. residents can enjoy the indoor waterpark for just $10 per person plus tax now through March 4. This rate excludes Saturdays and Feb. 12 and 13.
Splash Country is both an indoor and outdoor waterpark and currently features nine water filled attractions, including a three-level treehouse with interactive water play and a 1,000 gallon tipping bucket, a 250-foot long lazy river, several water slides, hot tubs, and more.
One of the most recent additions to Splash Country are their two new slides, Highwall Heights, which takes rider’s on a “mine blowing” experience of twist and turns. The slides also travel both inside and outside of the building. The slides begin more than 30-feet in the air and give riders the chance to go down more than 400 feet of slide, which features an LED light show.
In 2022, Splash Country is doubling in size with the addition of a 5,000 square-foot wave pool, two racing raft rides, an extra thrill dark raft ride and a new basketball activity pool. Construction of this fun addition is already underway with plans to open sometime this year.
For a complete list of applicable counties for the Splash Country area appreciation offering call 417-335-3535.
In addition to the Grand Country Music Hall and Splash Country Indoors, Grand Country Resorts also includes the Grand Country Inn, Grand Country Buffet, multiple shops, both indoor and outdoor golf, an arcade, indoor go-karts, as well as Glenn’s Frozen Custard and Papa Grand’s Pizza Buffet.
Visit grandcountry.com.
