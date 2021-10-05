The Branson community and a lifetime of fans are remembering the life of Entertainer Paul Eve who died on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Eve, born in Kentucky, was a performer for nearly three decades. At the early age of 9, he began portraying Johnny Cash. Eve performed all across the country and even opened for many famous entertainers, including Jerry Lee Lewis. The winner of many regional contests, Eve won the Indianapolis State Fair in 2009 and first place in the Hollywood Casino Contest with his tribute to Johnny Cash.
In 2011, Eve joined the Legends in Concert family in Branson as a Johnny Cash tribute artist. Eve last performed in Branson Legends in Concert in 2019, but was still a member of the Legend in Concert family upon his death. In 2015, Eve opened his own Branson show, A Tribute to Johnny Cash and Friends, at the Crystal Theatre at Lodge of the Ozarks. Eve also performed in the show, Cash Alive! The Legend, at Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatres.
Through his career, Eve also performed tributes to Gene Simmons, Elvis Presley and Wayne Newton.
Since news of his passing, many in the Branson community, as well as fans, have taken to social media or emailed the Branson Tri-Lakes News directly to express their condolences and share their memories of Eve.
“Legends in Concert remembers the day, ten years ago, when Paul Eve entered our Branson Elvis™ Festival in 2011. Little did we know how much he would come to mean to all of us! Robb Horton, Production Manager at Legends in Concert, remembers the day in 2011 when he walked into the green room backstage during the contest and spotted a man dressed in a flashy $6,000 Elvis jumpsuit who looked just like Johnny Cash. I asked him if he had ever performed as Johnny Cash and he smiled, laughed, and said “Yes, I do”. Paul auditioned the next day after the Elvis festival was over and the rest is history! Paul was always a crowd favorite when he performed as Cash in our show, as well as in our other many Legends in Concert locations throughout the country.
“We are deeply saddened that Paul won’t be walking through our doors again, although his presence will always be felt. He was a kind, gentle soul, larger than life, and immensely talented. Our lives were enriched by knowing this man, and he will be greatly missed.” —Legends in Concert Branson
“I love you brother Paul, and we are all going to miss you terribly. You were always so much fun to spend time with, always kind and gracious. You made so many people happy with your tribute, and I’m lucky to have called you friend. Rest peacefully my dear brother.” —Dean Z
“Sweet, kind, generous. Incredibly talented. I Have great memories and funny stories. You will be missed. Rest In Peace.” —Lori Mitchell-Gay
“I’m saddened to hear the news. My dear friend whom I had the privilege of sharing the stage with so many times, my dear friend whom I had the privilege to share the road, hotel stays, family dinners, and most important of all laughter with…has moved on from this place. Paul Eve you made me laugh so hard and I enjoyed our deep conversations on life. You most certainly walked the line with class. Safe travels to heaven my friend.” —Joseph Hall
“Paul Eve you will be missed, sweet friend. One of the kindest, most gentle, loving people I’ve ever met. I’m glad he is free of pain and in the arms of our Lord RIP, my brother.” —Bucky Heard
“Rest easy, Paul. You were one of the best Cash tributes, and an even better friend. I’ll always treasure the special friendship we had. From our many phone calls, to your voicemails as Mr. Haney, or even teaching you guitar lessons before a Legends show. It was always a pleasure to work with you, and to call you a friend. See you soon, buddy.” —Radney Pennington
“So sad to hear this Paul Eve was an amazing entertainer and a dear friend to us here in Branson. He was such an amazing talented man and sweet as the day is long. Rip my friend.” —Liz Deck
“Always thankful to get to work with the best and extra blessed when they become friends! You will be greatly missed Paul Eve! Sending so much love and prayers to your family and friends.” —Dasa Hayes
“I just heard about Paul Eve. My heart is broken. You were just the sweetest guy and of course the best Johnny Cash! I was just talking about you 2 days ago. RIP and I’ll see ya in paradise. Too many gone this year.”
—Jennifer Jones
“Paul Eve I can’t stop thinking about you buddy. You were one in a billion. Wish we could talk again. You’re going to have some great talks with God.”
—Clint Nievar
“My sweet friend. Heartbroken to hear we’ve lost Paul Eve. I can still hear a big ol’ “HELLO, darlin’!” and feel a big ol’ bear hug that followed it. One of the best and kindest dudes I’ve known. I love ya, Paul. We miss you already.” —Caitlin Brady
“Rest In Peace. You walked to the beat of your own drum and you put on a heck of a show. It was an honor working with you.” —Elisha Conner
“So very sad to hear of the passing of my sweet, talented friend, an awesome Johnny Cash!!! I’m going to miss you, Paul Eve!!” —Kathy Neighbors Robinson
“So sad to hear of the passing of a good friend!!! RIP Paul Eve you will be missed buddy!”
—Karen Anderson
“Another one gone. A good friend and amazing Johnny Cash tribute artist. Paul Eve has gone to Heaven. We will miss you buddy thoughts and prayers to the family. Till we meet again may God bless. Adios my friend!!!” —Rick Lenzi
“Another friend gone. Paul Eve was an amazing Johnny Cash and a great guy. My love and prayers to his family, friends, and all his fans!”
—Alfie Silva Eckert
“I am so saddened to hear that my friend Paul Eve has passed and gone to be with Jesus. He was one of the most selfless people on the earth and so incredibly talented. Always shared his music with me that he has been working on. I had the privilege of watching him perform and doing photography for him while in Branson. Dance in glory sweet friend.”
—Michelle Loscalzo
As of press time, funeral, memorial services and other obituary details for Eve had not yet been released. As that information becomes available it will be added to this story here at bransontrilakesnews.com.
