To help them celebrate their first Christmas in Branson, The Hill Family Slime Factory has brought in an expert in slime and grime to help their guests get into the holiday spirit.
Now through the rest of the Christmas season, the slime factory will play host to The Grinch on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. In a very special interview The Grinch, who introduced himself as Grinch the Magnificent and Lord of All Things Grimy, sat down with Branson Tri-Lakes News to visit about his new position.
“I’ve taken up residency here at the slime factory, because of two things. Ever since the Whoville incident, I do appreciate things now more Christmasy. I do appreciate a little bit more of that holiday cheer, but I’m still me. I still appreciate the slimy things in life,” Grinch said. “So if I was going to do a residency here somewhere, the slime factory is the perfect place to do so, because of the amenities. The Slime-inator right there, I can bathe in it whenever I want to and all the slime I can eat, so it’s kind of hard to say no to that.”
When he began to search for his 2022 Christmas venture, Grinch said the slime factory hit his radar when it opened.
“Once I saw something that had the words slime in it, it piqued my interest. Come to find out I could use a paycheck, so they’re going to employ me here on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. I’ll come out and harass the children,” Grinch said. “That might have sounded too greedy. Let me rephrase that. Really, I’m doing it to see the smiles on children’s faces and to see the joy in their beady little eyes. I will take pictures. Again, I won’t sign anything. Don’t ask. It’s going to be very fun.”
As for his role at the slime factory, Grinch shared how he’ll be assisting their guests in their slime making experience.
“I am a natural leader, so I will probably dictate and I could probably definitely shout some things at them, but I’ll be more here to entertain and interact,” Grinch said. “Mainly, I want to see the smiles and see the joy. Branson’s very Christmasy. Again I can appreciate the Christmasy things, but I also like grimier things too. The two just sort of mashed up nicely.”
Grinch said his residency at the slime factory will be all the way through December, so there will be several opportunities for families to come and see him.
“I will be here. It’s a good place to stay. No complaints there. I’m actually quite excited,” Grinch said. “I used to be quite isolated, but I’ve grown to be more of a people person to a degree. On my terms only. Like I said, I won’t sign anything. I will do some pictures, maybe some interaction. As long as I’m feeling up to it. But it’s going to be fun.”
At the conclusion of his interview, Grinch said he wanted to personally invite those reading this article to come and see them at the slime factory.
“Definitely come and see us. I think honestly it’s going to be a real fun thing. I understand this is the slime factory’s first Christmas, so this is kind of a big deal,” Grinch said. “Definitely going to be fun because this is definitely the kind of place to entertain. I’m definitely looking to see people and looking to interact, so I think it will be a real blast.”
The Grinch will take the floor of the factory from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; and 3 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The Hill Family Slime Factory is located at 2005 W. 76 Country Boulevard, Suite 205 in Branson.
For additional information visit the ‘Hill Family Slime Factory’ page on Facebook or call 417-593-9187.
