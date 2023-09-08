Josh Boulden’s stage adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream is currently playing at the Historic Owen Theatre, presented by the Branson Regional Arts Council.
Written by William Shakespeare, the comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a comedy and one of the playwrights most popular and is widely performed productions.
“The BRAC production, as adapted by Josh Boulden, is set in Athens, and consists of several subplots that revolve around the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta,” a press release from BRAC stated. “One subplot involves a conflict among four Athenian lovers. Another follows a group of six amateur actors rehearsing the play which they are to perform before the wedding. Both groups find themselves in a forest inhabited by fairies who manipulate the humans and are engaged in their own domestic intrigue.”
Additionally, the comedy production is being directed by Boulden, which will feature the talents of Megan King as Hermia, Jon Michael Thompson as Lysander, Josie Holman as Helena, Seth Coker as Demetrius, Cody Croxford as Oberon/Theseus, Olyvia Shaw as Titania/Hippolyta, Sara Boehm as Robin Goodfellow/Philostrate, Mariah K. Garrett as Nick Bottom, Jackie Zliczewski as Peter Quince, Brandon Farrar as Francis Flute/Egeus, Natalie Hensarling as Tom Snout, Kahrie Stegman as Snug, and CJ McElhiney as Robin Starveling.
“This specific adaptation will tell the classic story of crossed lovers, magical fairies, and fantastical transformation we’ve grown to love. But this version will bring the play to life utilizing the powers of not only the text, but of music, movement, and mask,” Boulden said in the release. “I wanted to tell this story with minimal costumes, props, and sets to bring greater attention to the actors themselves as they double roles, play instruments, and translate the story through movement. It is the desire of the cast and crew for the audience to understand the poetic text Shakespeare penned so long ago. Combining a tribute to classical traveling theatre with modern theatrical devices every element of this production has been designed to whimsically take the audience on a journey of magical romance and comical mayhem.”
The first public performance took place on Thursday, Sept. 7, with the remaining three showtimes of William Shakespeare’s classic play set for Thursday, Sept. 14; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 17.
Additionally a special matinee performance has also been set for Monday, Sept. 11, for area public, private and homeschool students to attend. The event will also include an educational aspect where students will have the opportunity to learn more about Shakespeare and this production. Interested teachers or education leaders should contact BRAC for further information at edu@bransonarts.org or 417-336-4255.
Boulden is a professional actor, acting coach, and fight choreographer from Annapolis, MD. He trained at the Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Academy at The George Washington University in D.C. where he spent an intense year immersed in classical acting and Shakespeare’s text. He’s been in the theater industry for over 10 years, has performed in a dozen works of Shakespeare, and is blessed to be in his seventh season as an actor at Sight & Sound Theatres in Branson, according to the release.
Before that he spent some time acting and teaching for the Annapolis Shakespeare Company, and currently teaches and directs for the Institute for Cultural Communicators. He’s also appeared in past BRAC productions such as Blithe Spirit, The Glass Menagerie, and all of the Shakespeare in the Parks, stated the release.
The production crew joining Boulden for A Midsummer Night’s Dream include: Ryan J. Hippe (Assistant Director and Media Producer), RosAlie Burr (Production Stage Manager), Daylin Paulson (Lighting Designer/Assistant Stage Manager), Madi Trammell (Music Director and Composer), Jonathan Crum (Costume Designer), Tori Hurley (Assistant Costume Designer), Audrey Noll (Choreographer), Josiah Mayer (Ass. Choreographer), Forrest Wilson (Poster Design) and Ian Lalhum (Set Engineer).
The band of musicians include: Elisha D. Qalo (Guitar), Madi Trammell (Clarinet & Supporting winds/strings), Tori Hurley and Jon Michael Thompson (Drums), Kahrie Stegman (Flute & Lead Winds), and Natalie Hensarling (Supporting Winds).
Advance ticket reservations are recommended and available online at bransonarts.org/tix or by calling the Historic Owen Theatre Box Office at 417-336-4255. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for those ages 4 to 17.
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in Branson. Visit bransonarts.com for additional information.
