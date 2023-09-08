A midsummer nights dream.jpg

The cast and director of Branson Regional Arts Council’s production of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Nights Dream. 

 Courtesy of BRAC

Josh Boulden’s stage adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream is currently playing at the Historic Owen Theatre, presented by the Branson Regional Arts Council.

Written by William Shakespeare, the comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a comedy and one of the playwrights most popular and is widely performed productions.

