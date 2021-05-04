The Forsyth Music Department is hosting four performances of their spring musical this weekend at the Forsyth Performing Arts Center.
The production will be “The Adams Family: School Edition” and include performances on May 7 at 7 p.m., May 8 at 2 and 7 p.m. and May 9 at 2 p.m. The show is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and based on characters created by Charles Addams.
In a press release, “The Addams Family: School Edition” Producer Angie Deeter explained the synopsis for the production.
“With the Addams, it’s family first, and family last, and family by and by, but what happens when the very “normal” Beineke family is also thrown into the mix? Our story begins when Wednesday finds herself in love with Lucas Beineke,” said Deeter in the release. “She tells her father that she’s, in fact, already engaged.
“A dinner is planned where the two families can meet for the first time, and all of the Addams, living, dead, and undecided are roped into helping love prevail. Well, all except for Morticia, who knows nothing of her daughter’s engagement. Hilarity and misadventures are afoot, but can love triumph? Who’s to say, who’s to say?”
The musical is directed by April Ebersol. Tickets for the production are $5. Tickets are available in advance, but seating in the center will be first come, first serve.
Visit forsyththeatre.com.
