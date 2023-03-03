In recognition of Autism Acceptance Month in April, the Branson Regional Arts Council will be hosting a performance of Scene’s & Songs for Special Abilities, for which they will soon be auditioning for casting.
The BRAC will host auditions on Sunday, March 26, at 7 p.m. with the single day performance itself taking place on Sunday, April 23. Both will take place at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson. The production will be under the direction of Kyle Blanchard, who recently joined the BRAC as the new Special Events and Theatre Manager.
“This audition is open to performances of any age with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Down Syndrome, or other types of developmental disability who have a love of singing, acting, dancing, playing an instrument, etc.,” a press release from BRAC stated.
Interested performers are encouraged to RSVP to attend the audition in advance by calling or emailing Karie at 417-336-4255 or edu@bransonarts.org. For the audition, participants are asked to prepare 30 seconds of a song, monologue or whatever performance piece they might like to perform at the showcase.
“BRAC is excited to celebrate the extraordinary talents of this special cast of performers who will be taking the stage, and daring to dream,” the release stated.
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in downtown Branson. For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.