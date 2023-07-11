After a three year intermission and a stage transfer from one side of town to the other, the boys are back in Branson.
The Shepherd of the Hills Playhouse Theatre invites audiences to step back in time to 1956, walk through the door of Sun Record Studios and experience the sole evening Producer Sam Phillips had Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis together in the same small recording studio in Memphis, Tennessee. The jam session, known as one of the most legendary to have ever happened in music history, was nicknamed by Phillips as the night he recorded the Million Dollar Quartet.
Opening for the 2023 season on Friday, June 2, the Million Dollar Quartet enjoyed the presence of an audience in Branson for the first time since 2019; which is when the production’s five-year run at The Welk Theatre came to an end. In the audience of one of the final season performances was Shepherd of the Hills General Manager Jeff Johnson.
“Back in 2019 when they announced they were leaving Branson, I went and took my wife to see the show and we were both blown away,” Johnson said.”I can remember telling her that I was sad and that it was a shame that it was leaving Branson. We were both just blown away by it. Obviously the audience loved it.”
Johnson explained the idea to bring Million Dollar Quartet back to Branson came along at the end of the 2022 season.
“We had our Great American Chuckwagon Dinner Show and that was a new show for us and we were losing a couple of our cast members because they were having opportunities elsewhere that were taking them out of state. They were really good performers and they wanted to go pursue some things in Nashville and Dallas,” Johnson said. “Once it was obvious we were losing a couple of those guys and having to recast some of those roles, I just took an honest look at it and said, ‘Is this karma maybe trying to tell me to take a run at this?’ I had remembered the show and how good it was, but I hadn’t really thought about doing it till December.”
Being an acquaintance of both The Welk’s General Manager Dathan Atchison and Performer Tyler Hunter, who portrayed Elvis Presley in MDQ at The Welk, Johnson reached out to them to learn some background on the production.
“They basically just said back in 2014 they were the first licensed version of the show. It had been this Tony Award winning show on Broadway and then it toured nationally and then in 2014, when the national tour for that was ending, they gave the licensing rights for Branson to The Welk folks and that was the first licensed version of the show,” Johnson said. “I just remember thinking if I could get most of those original cast members back, that would be key to that show doing well. I was fortunate enough to get Lindsey Perenchio (who played Diane) as well as Matt Joyce (who played Sam Phillips) to come on and help lead the production and…I was able to get back the Carl Perkins character played by Brad Waters and the Jerry Lee Lewis character played by David Brooks.”
Johnson shared he was able to bring in Chris Cathcart, who served as the original director for MDQ at The Welk, to come in as a consultant. In addition to playing Diane, Perenchio has also taken on the role as the production’s new director.
“We were able to get so many of these key people to be involved to be sure that we had a production that was worthwhile and that was going to be a good show. We’ve been very happy with it since we opened it. We debuted the second of June and it’s been a great show to have already. We’re kind of blown away by how incredible it is,” Johnson said. “Million Dollar Quartet is the story of Sam Phillips and that’s the father of rock ’n’ roll who gave us Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis. He was the guy that discovered those guys and made them who they ultimately became…It’s a great acted play that turns into an incredible rock ’n’ roll concert at the same time.”
Due to living out of state, Hunter was unable to return to perform as Elvis Presley and because of other performance obligations, Cliff Wright who played Johnny Cash at The Welk, was only available to come aboard as the musical director and to serve as the Cash understudy. Despite two missing pieces of the original MDQ Branson puzzle, Johnson said they were able to discover two performers who fit into place just right.
“We had newcomers that took the role of Elvis Presley and that’s Ripley Jenkins and then Matt Boyce playing Johnny Cash. So we have a Matt Joyce and a Matt Boyce in our show, which makes it nice and confusing. That’s how it all came to be. It came together really quickly. Once I started kicking the tires on it in December we already had pretty much all of it worked out and most of the cast by mid-January.”
As for finding these two puzzle pieces, the net was thrown out online far and wide.
“Auditions were held via the internet, so they would send in a video of themselves doing some of the music and things we would send to them of the certain songs that we would tell them to perform or whatever. That was certainly a process that we expedited for that purpose, because we were needing to get rehearsal dates set,” Johnson said. “We started rehearsals in the first of April, so we needed to have everybody on board and under contract and that kind of thing, so we were able to not miss a beat and be able to hit those early dates in June.”
Joining the cast on stage are the musical talents of Brian Duvall on the drums and Matt Streubar on the bass guitar.
Johnson shared he believes everything came together as well and as quickly as it did, because of the enthusiasm the original cast showed and the diligence they put behind bringing the show back to Branson.
So it just kind of came together in a way. It was in part because of willingness on the part of the prior cast members and Chris Cathcart,” Johnson said. “Tyler, who couldn’t be in the show this year, but he played such a part in it and loved the show so much that he and Cliff and Lindsey and Matt and Chris Cathcart all jumped in so fast to help try to help move it forward, because it was just such a important show and a great show in their mind that everyone was in this whatever it takes to make that show go again here we need to do.”
In comparison, the respective sizes of The Welk Theatre and The Playhouse have quite a few apparent differences. Johnson said though their theater may be smaller, they offer a more personal experience with their theater.
“They had, I don’t know, 1600 seats or whatever at Welk and we’ve got 270. So it is a much more intimate setting than it previously was. Obviously it’s a dinner show and not a regular play or the traditional sense. There’s a meal that’s involved with that,” Johnson said. “We put it on our stage and the stage is much smaller, but I think you’ll find that Sun Records or Sun Studios specifically was a very small place. It was not large. You could fit the whole studio for the most part on the sides of our stage. It is a more intimate setting, which works really well for that in that the audience is right there with the action all right on top of them.”
Showtimes for Million Dollar Quartet are at 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays now through Wednesday, Aug. 30. Starting on Friday, Sept. 1, the showtime will change to 7:30 p.m., but remain a Monday, Wednesday, Friday format, with the exception of a few select dates in October. There will also be 4:30 p.m. shows available each Sunday from Nov. 5 to Dec. 17.
Million Dollar Quartet is a dinner show and dinner is served immediately. The menu includes potato soup, beef tips and herb roasted chicken breasts, mashed potatoes, green beans chocolate cake, a dinner roll and a choice of beverage.
The Shepherd of the Hills is located at 5586 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information on the production or to make ticket reservations visit theshepherofthehills.com or call the box office at 417-334-4191.
