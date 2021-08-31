On Sunday, Aug. 29, the Branson Show Awards hosted their 2021 awards ceremony at Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre in Branson.
Alongside the announcements of all the winners in more than 30 categories, the ceremony also included performances by CJ Newsom, Keith Allynn, The Sweethearts of Branson, Barry Arwood, The Sons Music Celebration, Brian Clarke, Absolutely Country Definitely Gospel and Jerry Presley.
The Branson Show Awards 2021 Winners:
Band of the Year
Rhinestone Mafia
Instrumentalist of the Year
Jamie Haage
Lead Guitar of the Year
Dino Strunk
Bass/Upright of the Year
Bryan Lawson
Drummer of the Year
Paul Oney
Violinist of the Year
Amy Dutton
Fiddler of the Year
Wayne Massengale
Steel Player of the Year
Gene Mulvaney
Keyboard Player of the Year
Scott Roberts
Patriotic Salute of the Year
All Hands on Deck
Tribute Artist of the Year
Keith Allynn
Vocal Group of the Year
Pierce Arrow
Impressionist of the Year
Matt Gumm
Comedian of the Year
Terry Wayne Sanders
Duet of the Year
Michael & Jen Frost
Emcee of the Year
Mike Patrick
Illusionist of the Year
Reza
Evening Show of the Year
Hughes Music Show
Morning Show of the Year
Doug Gabriel Show
Matinee Show of the Year
#1 Hits of the 60s
Tribute Show of the Year
Back to The Bee Gees
Comedy Show of the Year
Comedy Jamboree
Family Show of the Year
Jesus-Sight & Sound Theatre
New Show of the Year
Melody Hart Family & Friends
Female Vocalist of the Year
Georgina Holiday
Male Vocalist of the Year
Doug Gabriel
Male Entertainer of the Year
Stevie Lee Woods
Female Entertainer of the Year
CJ Newsom
Entertainers of the Year
Grand Jubilee
Gospel Show of the Year
Absolutely Country/
Definitely Gospel
Dance Troupe of the Year
Clay Cooper Country
Express Dancers
Visit bransonshowawards.com.
