On Sunday, Aug. 29, the Branson Show Awards hosted their 2021 awards ceremony at Jerry Presley’s God & Country Theatre in Branson. 

Alongside the announcements of all the winners in more than 30 categories, the ceremony also included performances by CJ Newsom, Keith Allynn, The Sweethearts of Branson, Barry Arwood, The Sons Music Celebration, Brian Clarke, Absolutely Country Definitely Gospel and Jerry Presley. 

The Branson Show Awards 2021 Winners:

 

Band of the Year 

Rhinestone Mafia  

 

Instrumentalist of the Year

Jamie Haage 

 

Lead Guitar of the Year 

Dino Strunk  

Bass/Upright of the Year 

Bryan Lawson 

 

Drummer of the Year 

Paul Oney 

 

Violinist of the Year 

Amy Dutton 

 

Fiddler of the Year 

Wayne Massengale 

 

Steel Player of the Year 

Gene Mulvaney

 

Keyboard Player of the Year 

Scott Roberts 

 

Patriotic Salute of the Year 

All Hands on Deck 

 

Tribute Artist of the Year 

Keith Allynn

 

Vocal Group of the Year 

Pierce Arrow

Impressionist of the Year 

Matt Gumm

 

Comedian of the Year 

Terry Wayne Sanders

 

Duet of the Year 

Michael & Jen Frost 

 

Emcee of the Year

Mike Patrick 

 

Illusionist of the Year 

Reza

Evening Show of the Year 

Hughes Music Show

 

Morning Show of the Year 

Doug Gabriel Show

 

Matinee Show of the Year 

#1 Hits of the 60s

 

Tribute Show of the Year 

Back to The Bee Gees 

 

Comedy Show of the Year 

Comedy Jamboree

Family Show of the Year 

Jesus-Sight & Sound Theatre

 

New Show of the Year 

Melody Hart Family & Friends

 

Female Vocalist of the Year 

Georgina Holiday 

 

Male Vocalist of the Year 

Doug Gabriel

 

Male Entertainer of the Year 

Stevie Lee Woods 

 

Female Entertainer of the Year 

CJ Newsom 

 

Entertainers of the Year 

Grand Jubilee

 

Gospel Show of the Year 

Absolutely Country/

Definitely Gospel 

Dance Troupe of the Year 

Clay Cooper Country 

Express Dancers 

 

