The Black Oak Amphitheater will play host to three country music superstars as audiences gather in Lampe on Saturday, June 24.
In less than a week, Sawyer Brown, Easton Corbin and Heath Sanders will make their way to southwest Missouri to perform live from the BOA.
Sanders, who was born and raised in the small town of Marshall, Arkansas, shared he’s looking forward to returning to the area.
“I’m excited about coming back to the Ozark mountains. That’s home to me. I was born and raised just a couple of hours south of Lampe, down in Arkansas. I just love coming up there,” Sanders said. “I love the state of Missouri. I truly do. I love the entire state. I’ve got a lot of good friends up there and I’m excited to come up and play for you folks. I really truly am excited to come back to my home-turf.”
Additionally, Sanders expressed his excitement to be joining Sawyer Brown and Corbin on stage.
“To get to open up for Easton and Sawyer Brown, that’s a life long dream right there,” Sanders said. “I grew up listening to Sawyer Brown. I’ve got to open for them before. I opened for them at the Million Dollar Show with Bobby Bones there at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and boy Sawyer Brown still gets after it now. They still throw down. They put on a really good show. I’m a huge fan of Corbin’s. Just excitement. Just excitement running through my veins. That’s my home turf up there. Getting to share a space with guys like that is just pretty amazing.”
As for what his fans can expect when he steps on stage, Sanders said he’s got plans to do just a little bit of everything.
“As anybody who’s listened to me knows I’m a little bit country and a little bit rock ’n roll. We’ll give you a little bit of both,” Sanders said. “If you like to throw down and stick your hand in there and get wild we’ll probably play a little bit of that. If you just like to lay back and listen to some acoustic guitar, we’ll probably play a little bit of that. I hope to have a little bit of something for everybody.”
Before entering into the world of country music, Sanders spent nearly a decade working on natural gas wells. In 2018, he posted a video on Facebook featuring his cover of Chris Stapleton’s “Either Way.” The video quickly went viral and began his journey as a country music artist.
In just the four years since he began his journey, Sanders shared he’s experienced a ton of surprises.
“It was a huge life change for me going from miles of dirt road, living in the Ozark National Forest to now spending my days in Nashville writing songs and stuff. There’s been a lot of surprises along the way. But I think overall, just the big picture surprise was just how much Arkansas and the surrounding states, Missouri, Louisiana and Oklahoma, how much they rallied around me and helped this thing along. I just never imagined it for myself,” Sanders said. “That’s definitely been a surprising thing to see. Just an ole Ozark hillbilly has over half the country rally behind him. It’s just been awesome man. It’s been humbling and been amazing.”
Nearly two months ago, Sanders released a new song called “Raised on Red,” which has received some great feedback, according to the artist.
“I got lucky and got Justin Moore on the song with me, so it is a duet with Justin Moore. We’ve had a lot of pretty cool reactions from that song. Not only that, but we’ve been touring with Justin Moore a little bit, opening up for some artists. I opened up for Sara Evans the other day down in Arkansas. We’re just making our rounds, chasing this dream.”
While he was unable to share any details, Sanders also teased what he’s working on next.
“We’re working on a project right now. We don’t really have the details ironed out just yet, and we’re a ways out from making an announcement,” Sanders said. “We are working on another project, possibly a full album. We’ll see how that pans out in the future. There’s some exciting things coming down the pipe and we’re excited to see where it goes.”
Sharing in Sanders enthusiasm to be coming to BOA is fellow country music artist Easton Corbin.
“It’s always a fun time up there. We don’t get there enough. We got a lot of great fans out there and it’s going to be a great show,” Corbin said. “We’ve got a brand new record we just finished up and we’re going to play some new songs off that. We’re also going to be playing the hits obviously. We might do a cover or two. It’s all about getting the fans into it. It’s one of those things where if the fans are having fun, I’m having fun. It kind of works both ways. We feed off each other.”
Much like Sanders, Corbin said he’s also looking forward to sharing the stage with Sawyer Brown for the evening.
“Sawyer Brown, I’ve been listening to those guys since I was a kid as long as I can remember. They’re pretty much legends. It’s always cool to share the stage with guys like that,” Corbin said. “Heath, I think I’ve played a few shows with him over the years and it’s always cool to share the stage with him as well. It’s an honor.”
Though 2020 marked the 20th Anniversary of his song “A Little More Country Than That,” which established him as a mainstay on the country charts, Corbin said it’s hard to believe it’s already been more than a decade.
“Time flies when you have a good time. It’s really cool. A lot of artists don’t have an opportunity to be around for a decade. That’s just the reality of it. I’m thankful to still be here and to be a viable artist and putting out new music,” Corbin said. “I got my fans out there and they’re the best fans in the world. I feel very lucky. There’s a lot of those artists out there that are kind of one hit wonders and that don’t survive that long. I’m just thankful to be out there and still making music and again being a viable artist. Having people still show up to shows and that’s all things to be thankful for.”
Corbin also shared some insight into what he’s been up to lately, especially during the heels of the pandemic.
“We’ve been writing a bunch. Trying to finish up a new record. It’s one of those things with COVID, everybody’s sort of in the same boat, with the whole COVID thing and nobody’s been able to get out and tour or do any of that stuff, so it’s one of those things where you have to utilize the time as good as you can,” Corbin said. “So we’ve taken the time to write as much as we can. Whether that be in person or Zoom. Now it’s mostly in person. You know just getting in the studio and recording as much as we can. Just utilizing that time that we normally don’t have.”
The Sawyer Brown, Easton Corbin and Heath Sanders concert at BOA will run from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 24. The courtyard at the venue will open at 4:30 p.m. and the doors into the amphitheater itself will open at 5:30 p.m.
Be on the lookout for a follow-up piece in the Wednesday, June 22 edition of the Branson Tri-Lakes News featuring Sawyer Brown Keyboardist Hobie Hubbard.
The Black Oak Amphitheater is located at 1728 State Highway H in Lampe. For additional information or to reserve tickets email boxoffice@theamp.live or visit blackoakamp.com.
