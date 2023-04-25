This weekend, open auditions will be taking place at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson for the Branson Regional Arts Council’s upcoming production of Monty Python’s Spamalot.
Auditions will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30. Dance Call will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. each day of auditions. Everyone who signs up for a singing slot, must attend at least one day of the dance call. Vocal auditions will then take place from 6 to 9 p.m. To sign-up for a time slot to audition, visit bransonarts.org.
Monty Python’s Spamalot will be directed by Jacob Estes, who will be joined by Music Director Caitlin Secrest and Choreographer Kristen Dasto.
“Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Python’s Spamalot retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people,” a press release from BRAC stated. “Did we mention the bevy of beautiful showgirls? The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and ‘always look on the bright side of life.’”
Those planning to audition will need to bring a 60 to 90 second song in the style of the show, in musical theater repertoire only, and it should be a track ready to play on a phone or music device. Additionally, a printed headshot, a resume and clothing for the audition should be brought along.
Dance attire may be worn to the auditions. Comfortable shoes that can be danced in and character heels for ladies if they have them. Those with tap shoes should bring those as well. Dance requirements for the production will include elements of jazz, tap, and musical theater styles.
Monty Python’s Spamalot is rated PG-13. Students in high school may audition with a permission clip from a parent or guardian provided at auditions. As these will be open auditions, those who are waiting after dance call for their vocal audition, are welcome to sit in the back of the theater and observe until they are called.
Performance dates for Monty Python’s Spamalot will include July 27, 28, 29 and 30, as well as Aug. 3, 4, 5 and 6; with a mixture of 2 and 7 p.m. showtimes.
Callbacks will be hosted on Friday, May 5. Typically rehearsals will take place in the evening from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Video audition submissions may also be sent to edu@bransonarts.org.
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in Branson. For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
