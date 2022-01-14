Radio City Rockettes Remembered will be the topic of the next Tuesday Talk on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Branson Centennial Museum.
From 1994 to 2003 The Grand Palace hosted the Radio City Music Christmas Spectacular starring The Rockettes. Branson was home to the first Christmas Spectacular outside of Radio City Music Hall. The original touring show was presented in connection with Herschend Family Entertainment, according to online archives.
This Tuesday Talk will feature Longtime Silver Dollar City Publicist Lisa Rau and former Rockettes Performer and Company Manager Renee Johnson.
Together the pair will give audiences a look back at a pivotal point in Branson’s history, according to Branson Centennial Museum Special Event Committee Volunteer Ann McDowell.
“The Radio City Rockettes show was a huge event for Branson. It established our credibility as a live show destination for Christmas, and it was a first for the Radio City organization as well. These two ladies have amazing perspectives on this bit of Branson history, Lisa as an established Branson leader and promoter, and Renee as the outside expert coming into our community with an important mission to accomplish for the Radio City Rockettes,” McDowell said. “As with any huge first-time endeavor, there were bumps along the way. The Tuesday Talk audience will get a glimpse into the perseverance, cooperation and pure grit it takes to pull off something this big. The two will look back on lessons learned and the fun along the way as well. It will be an interesting and entertaining trip down memory lane for many who were here at that time in Branson’s history and provide great insight into one of the ways Branson became famous, for those who are newer to our area.”
The hour-long event will run from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Lisa Rau, who served as the lead publicist, said this event will be a great time to learn more about why everyone talks about the ‘90s in Branson.
“Whether you were here in the ‘90s or not, this will be a great opportunity to hear about the beginning and the run of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular during an incredibly impactful time in Branson’s history,” Rau said. “So whether you lived during the ‘90s and you lived it right along with us or you’re here and you’re just curious about it all, because it really was an amazing time period. This will be a fun speech to attend.”
Rau added, the decade The Rockettes spent at The Grand Palace provided Branson with a lot of national media coverage.
“We had a publicity team and The Rockettes kept us hopping. There was a tremendous, tremendous amount of publicity on the Radio City Christmas Spectacular,” Rau said. “The launch of it and into the first several years just a huge amount of national publicity with People Magazine and CBS This Morning and Entertainment Tonight. It was really an exciting time period to be a publicist.”
The Branson Centennial Museum is located at 120 South Commercial Street in downtown Branson.
For additional information on this event and future Tuesday Talk event contact the Branson Centennial Museum at 417-239-1912.
