Area residents and visitors alike are invited to attend Star-Spangled Branson, a concert and fundraising event, on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Hughes Brothers Theatre in Branson.
Presented by Liberty Lectures, this event is a production brought together through the efforts of Branson U, State of the Ozarks and Song of Hope. Admission into this event is free, however donations will be accepted, which will benefit the ongoing creation of the Freedom Encounter Museum and experience in Branson.
Attendees will have the chance to hear from Darren Myers, founder and president of Freedom Encounter Museum, and will be entertained with performances by Re-Vibe, New South and more, according to State of the Ozarks Editor-in-Chief and Event Consultant Joshua Heston.
“It’s a sneak peek at the American Heritage Experience that the Myers are planning on bringing in with their upcoming museum. It is also an opportunity for folks, particularly local folks, but of course anybody to get to see a lot of different outstanding performances,” Heston said. “I believe Bud Lynn is going to give his Shepherd of the Hills recitation, which if people are not familiar with it might not sound like much, but if you’ve heard it, it’s really powerful. This is also a time — and I think this is a big reason that I’m passionate about this particular project — is this is a time for the Branson community to begin to come together, I think begin to heal after 2020 and begin to really reconnect with what makes Branson so special.”
Heston explained this will be a one-of-a-kind event and anyone in the community is encouraged to stop by and check it out.
“I think the best audience is anyone who loves Branson and anyone who loves liberty is really going to enjoy this event,” Heston said. “I think they’ll be empowered by it, but I think most of all to just have fun.”
The two-hour event begins at 10 a.m. Heston said while this will be the first event of its kind, he doesn’t believe it will be the last.
“It’s certainly my goal and I believe Branson U’s goal to use events like this to bring the community together to approve awareness and education and to begin to reinstall a sense of connectives,” Heston said. “It is my hope that events like this, and hopefully this will be one of many, will go a long way to bringing our community together in a really authentic way.”
For those unfamiliar with the mission of Branson U, the organization is designed to help Branson residents stay up to date with local events, elections, city council meetings and more.
“Branson U is an organization that is really dedicated to empowering and educating the Branson community, particularly in terms of civics, in terms of not just our heritage, which is of course important, but sometimes some really nuts and bolts, down to earth information that we often times are unaware of,” Heston said. “It is a civic community organization that is designed to help educate and empower, particularly the Branson voters, but of course the information that is there, I think important for any American.”
For additional information on this event and any of the organizations involved with this event visit the ‘Star-Spangled Branson Concert & Fundraiser’ event page on Facebook.
