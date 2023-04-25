Over the weekend the Clay Cooper Theatre welcomed in hundreds of audience members as dozens of entertainers took the stage for the 11th Annual Branson Music Fest.
Hosted by the Branson Travel Planning Association, the annual festival of music and comedy took place on Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22 this year. On Friday the show was emceed by Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers Entertainer Brandon Mabe. The emceed duties then transfer to Clay Cooper Country Express Entertainer Clay Cooper for the show on Saturday.
The two-day event featured a selection of entertainers performing on Friday and then a completely new selection of performers entertaining on Saturday. All of the shows and individuals who are a part of the show, volunteer their time to be there.
This year the talent taking the stage included #1 Hits of the 60s, Absolutely Country/Definitely Gospel, Back to the BeeGees, Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers, Cassandré Voice of an Angel, CJ Newsom’s Classic Country and Comedy Show, Clay Cooper’s Country Express, Dublin’s Irish Tenors & The Celtic Ladies, Elvis Live! with The Blackwoods, GoldWing Express, Grand Ladies of Country, Hot Rods & High Heels 1950’s Shows, Legends in Concert: Pat Benatar & Willie Nelson, Listen to the Music, Matt Gumm & Company, New South, On Fire—The Jerry Lee Lewis Story, Pierce Arrow, The Doug Gabriel Show, The Haygoods, The Ultimate 70s Show-Dancing Queen and Yakov Smirnoff.
The proceeds generated by the sale of tickets to this annual event are used by the Branson Travel Planning Association to market Branson as a whole. By marking the theaters, hotels, restaurants, retail venues and all the area has to offer, the organization is able to showcase how by coming to Branson guests can have the experience of a lifetime.
The dates for the 12th Annual Branson Music Fest have already been set for April 19 and 20, 2024 at the Clay Cooper Theatre. The Clay Cooper Theatre is located at 3216 W 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information or to make ticket reservations for next year’s event call 417-332-2529. Those with groups interested in attending can call 888-222-8910.
To learn more about the efforts of the Branson Travel Planning Association visit bransontravelplanning.com.
