On Saturday, June 25, the Black Oak Amphitheater played host to Comedian and Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham.
Despite the near 100 degree temperatures on a June day, audiences still flocked to the venue in Lampe to take in the comedy and entertainment of Dunham and his box of friends.
For his ‘Jeff Dunham Seriously!?’ tour stop in Stone County, the entertainer brought along characters: Walter (who was dressed as President Joe Biden), Bubba J, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Peanut, Jose Jalapeno on a Stick and the newest member of the team URL (pronounced (Earl).
The show opened with Dunham performing some stand-up material alone on stage and shared some funny stories from his life as a husband, a father to three older girls and two young twin boys and as a son.
The nearly two and a half hour show was brought to a standstill mid-way as Dunham requested some of his “medicine,” aka a shot of Jack Daniels, be brought out on stage. Dunham explained to the audience, a small amount of the liquor was needed to help coat his throat and vocal cords due to the air and heat before he continued on with the show. Despite only planning to take a small swing, the audience was quickly able to convince the comedian to shoot back the entire shot before moving on to his next set.
During the show, Dunham also showcased a t-shirt design, created exclusively for his show in Lampe. The shirt was available for sale at his merchandising booth, but also online with sizes up to 3X.
In the coming months, Black Oak Amp will welcome Grand Funk Railroad and Foghat with Shawn Campbell and the Band Rescue on July 22; Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters on Aug. 19; and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias on Sept. 10.
For additional information on these upcoming shows and tickets visit blackoakamp.com.
