Seventeen gospel singers will take the stage at the Branson Famous Baldknobbers Theater on Sunday, July 4 for this month’s Jammin’ for Jesus concert.
The music begins at 2 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy the musical talents of Megan Mabe, The Abundance Quartet, Nemra and Darrell Rhoden, Marlene Pelt, The Barnette Singers, Steve Bruno Samuels, Heart To Heart, and Saxophonist Gary Dooms. The concert will be hosted by Jamie Layton and Mike Wellman, as well as Theater Host Brandon Mabe.
“Since 1959, gospel music has always been the foundation on which every Baldknobber’s show has been built,” said Mabe in a press release. “That’s why we are excited to have Jammin’ for Jesus back at our theater for its fifth year. Please join us as Jesus enters the theater and his gospel music fills the air.”
Admission into the July Jammin’ for Jesus concert is free with a donation of canned meat, fruit or vegetable items, puddings, juices, cereals, condiments, paper towels, toilet paper or napkins. This month, donations are be collected for Lives Under Construction.
“During our 39 year history, with over 600 boys having been in our program —we’ve never had to use even one behavior modification pill to see each boy change,” Lives Under Construction Director Ken Ortman said in the release. “At Lives Under Construction, I’m convinced that God still makes everyone very good, that our diversity is an advantage, and that God can change our hearts, which will change our behavior. No pill can change laziness, disrespect and selfishness.”
During the July event, a love offering will be taken, according to Jammin’ for Jesus Producer Phillis Rotrock.
“This is the 21st year for Jammin’ for Jesus concerts and it’s been a joy to help so many worthy local charities and gospel music performers over the years,” Rotrock said in the release. “Make plans now for an exciting gospel celebration, Sunday, July 4th.”
The Branson Famous Baldknobbers Theater is located at 645 S. Highway 160 in Branson.
For additional information contact Rotrock at 417-336-5622.
