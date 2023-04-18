A versatile actor and a veteran of theater, television and film recently found his way to Branson to enjoy some of what the area had to offer.
Actor Erick Avari, best known to audiences for his roles in Mr. Deeds, The Mummy, Stargate, Independence Day and most recently The Chosen, began his career as a stage actor, before making the transition to the small and big screens. With more than 150 screen acting credits to his name, Avari has been a part of nearly every genre the industry has to offer.
During his visit to Branson Avari took in a showing of Queen Esther, which is making its Branson debut this season at The Sight & Sound Theatre. Following the performance, Avari shared his thoughts on the production.
“It’s spectacular. It just is. The scope, the breadth and scope of the production is just phenomenal. What was even more staggering was going backstage. I was so happy that I got to do that,” Avari said. “Obviously being in the business myself I have an idea of what’s going on back there, but to see the size and scope of the backstage, let alone what was in front of us was spectacular is the word that comes to mind, a wonderful ensemble effort…I highly recommend it.”
Not only did he enjoy the show, but Avari explained he actually has quite the unique connection to the story of Queen Esther, which made the viewing even more delightful.
“It’s interesting. I am a Zoroastrian by birth. The Zoroastrian community is originally from Persia and Xerxes and Darius and Cyrus and all of those people are my ancestors. In a way it was really wonderful to watch that and watch it come to life,” Avari said. “I know the story of Esther and the production has taken some liberties, just as The Chosen has taken some liberties with the narrative, character depth and given them skin and bones. Instead of cardboard two-dimensional characters we see these characters really come to life and that is wonderful…you get sucked into the story. It was wonderful.”
As a cast member of The Chosen, Avari himself also had the chance to be transported into a biblical narrative with his role of Nicodemus. Avari shared before The Chosen came along, he had actually chosen to retire and set out to see America.
“I bought an RV and I took my dog and I traveled the country for four years. I lost my dog and two weeks after that, after I had put her down and it wasn’t going well, I got this offer and this script and I started to read it. It was certainly the best written role that was offered to me on screen and I was right there and I thought this timing is perfect,” Avari said. “I needed something to take my mind off that and immerse myself into this very well written script.”
Even with an amazing script, Avari said he didn’t join this series with the expectation that it would become as popular as it has.
“I had no idea what it was going to become. It was the first season and hadn’t aired yet,” Avari said. “It was just doing it for the sake of the work, which I think is always a good way to approach work rather than thinking, ‘This is going to be something grand.’ I think that takes your eye off the ball instead of keeping it right on the character and the story.”
Additionally, Avari spoke highly of his time working with the creator of “The Chosen” Dallas Jenkins.
“It’s always a joy working with a writer/director. That’s the source you know. Any questions, any problems, they’re right there and you can talk to the person,” Avari said. “Say, ‘What does this mean? What is the significance of that? Fill me in on this. Why am I saying that?’ All of those things. ‘If I say that, can I put it this way in my own words?’ Just little things like that. It’s a joy and he was a pleasure.”
Earlier this month a long awaited media production tax credit bill was passed in Jefferson City, with the hope of incentivizing film and television studios to bring their productions to the state to film. Though his time in front of the camera is paused for the moment, Avari said he does have a project in the works where filming could be done in Missouri.
“Will I come back and take advantage of these incentives? I hope to, because at this time I am trying to put together a documentary, the working title was ‘The Milk of Human Kindness.’ I was interested in this concept of kindness,” Avari said. “We all claim to be kind, but what does that entail really and the significance of that word I think is thrown around all too easily without really taking time to sit and think, ‘Are you really a kind person to all, at all times?’
“I want to pick that up now that COVID’s over. I don’t have an RV, but I’ve got a little travel van so I’m more mobile. I hope to travel across the country and visit with people, just random people, and see how that conversation takes place. I’m really looking forward to that.”
Anyone who would like to stay up to date on Avari and his documentary project can visit his page on Facebook. A special thank you to Actress and SAG-AFTRA Missouri Valley Local President Shelley Waggener for coordinating the interview with Avari.
For the complete interview with Avari, where he shares how he got started in the industry, some fun stories from the set of Mr. Deeds and his advice for the world today visit the Tim Church Media channel on YouTube.
