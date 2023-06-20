Dawn thy tights and thine fairy wings, for the arrival of auditions for William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream approaches.
The Branson Regional Arts Council will be hosting open auditions at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 26, for its forthcoming September musical production, for which non-union actors, movers and musicians are all invited. The auditions for the production, which will be BRAC’s first touring show, will take place at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
The romantic magical comedy of music and movement performed by a traveling troupe of players will be helmed by Director Josh Boulden, who will be joined by Music Director Madi Trammel and Choreographer Audrey Noll.
“The play is set in Athens, and consists of several subplots that revolve around the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta,” the show synopsis read. “One subplot involves a conflict among four Athenian lovers. Another follows a group of six amateur actors rehearsing the play which they are to perform before the wedding. Both groups find themselves in a forest inhabited by fairies who manipulate the humans and are engaged in their own domestic intrigue.”
The audition process will begin at 5 p.m. with a movement/dance call for all actors. All actors must attend and are asked to dress accordingly. This will be followed by audition packages, followed by callbacks with scenes and monologues from the show. Musical and movement ability is a plus for all character roles. All actors will play multiple characters, with some varying genders and some in the band.
Auditionees are asked to bring along with them a printed headshot and a resume of theater and/or music experience. Attending actors should prepare a one to two minute monologue from Shakespeare’s works, preferably in verse, and may use material from the show.
Auditioning actors/musicians should prepare a 90 second monologue from Shakespeare’s works, preferably in verse and may use material from the show. Additionally, they should prepare a 90 second demonstration of musical ability in the style of the Celtic band Omnia, with the full audition not to extend three minutes.
Musicians who are auditioning will need to prepare a two minute demonstration of musical ability in the style of the Celtic band Omnia. Musicians may play as many instructions as desired in the allowed two minutes.
Instrumentation needed includes classical and acoustic guitar, world strings, Irish and world whistles/winds, various hand drums/percussion and didgeridoo. A guitar and drums will be provided, but musicians will need to bring any other instruments needed.
The characters to be cast during the upcoming audition process include:
Oberon (20s-40s): Male. King of Fairies. At odds with his wife. Kingly, jealous, and conniving, yet takes pity on Helena. Doubled with Theseus.
Titania (20s-40s): Female. Queen of Fairies. At odds with her husband yet seeks resolution. Proud, womanly, strong-willed. Doubled with Hippolyta.
Robin/Puck (20s-30s): Any gender. A mischievous and magical spirit in Oberon’s employ. Delights in chaos. Strong dancer/mover. Small build. Athletic and acrobatic ability preferred. Doubled with Philostrate.
Hermia (20s): Female. Daughter of Egeus and in love with Lysander. Loyal, mild yet strong-willed and confident. Short build preferred. Strong Mover. Doubled with Fairy Ensemble.
Lysander (20s): Male. In love with Hermia, they flee into the forest to escape her father. Caring, romantic, and valiant. Strong Mover. Doubled with Fairy Ensemble.
Helena (20s): Female. Once betrothed to Demetrius, her confidence was crushed when he began to pursue Hermia. Loyal to a fault, peacemaker, passionate. Tall build preferred. Strong Mover. Doubled with Fairy Ensemble.
Demetrius (20s): Male. Picked by Egeus to marry Hermia. Brash, rude, and even violent in his pursuits. Strong Mover. Doubled with Fairy Ensemble.
Nick Bottom (20s-40s): Any gender. A weaver turned overconfident actor. Full of advice yet makes frequent mistakes. Comically, foolishly, and charmingly arrogant. Must have comedic ability.
Peter Quince (20s-40s): Any gender. A carpenter, and director of the mechanical’s rendition of Pyramus and Thisbe. Often usurped by the overconfident Bottom. Old, task oriented, people pleaser. Must be able to play an old man. Doubled with Egeus and Fairy Ensemble.
Theseus (20s-30s): Male. Duke of Athens, and conqueror of the Amazons. Sense of justice and reason, yet self-oriented. Doubled with Oberon.
Hippolyta (20s-30s): Female. Queen of the Amazons, now Theseus’s bride. A strong and measured woman, can disagree with and at times calm Theseus. Doubled with Titania.
Egeus (20s-40s): Any gender. Hermia’s overbearing and rigid father. Doubled with Peter Quince and Fairy Ensemble.
Francis Flute (20s-30s): Male. A bellows-mender. Young and aspiring. Looks up to Bottom. Doubled with Fairy Ensemble.
Tom Snout (20s-30s): Female. A Tinker. Old and just over it. Must be able to play an old man. Doubled with Fairy Ensemble.
Snug (20s-30s): Female. A Joiner. Old and fearful. Must be able to play an old man. Doubled with Fairy Ensemble.
Robin Starveling (20s-30s): Female. A Tailor. Old and trying to do his best. Must be able to play an old man. Doubled with Fairy Ensemble.
Philostrate (20s-30s): Any gender. Theseus’s master of revels. Doubled with Robin/Puck.
Fairy Ensemble (20s-30s): Fairies that attend Oberon and Titania. Must have dance and/or movement ability. Doubled with various roles.
Band: A variety of world/celtic instruments to be played live for the show. Option to be doubled with various roles.
The performance dates for this musical production will run from Sept. 7 to 17, at the Historic Owen Theatre. School tour dates have to be selected, but all cast and band members must be available in the morning on school days between Sept. 7 to 18.
Rehearsals for the show will begin on July 24, and take place on Monday evenings and Tuesday through Friday mornings.
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in downtown Branson. For additional information on the audition process or for show other details visit bransonarts.org.
