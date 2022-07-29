The Mansion Entertainment Group is heading to California next year as they partner with The Pasadena Tournament of Roses to create their very own floral float for the 134th Rose Parade.
Coinciding with the year-long 30th Anniversary celebration of The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts in Branson, the 2023 Rose Parade will take to the streets of Colorado Blvd. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. As the presenting sponsor of the Grand Finale, The Mansion Theatre will be showcased on an “unforgettable floral float.”
As the final float in the Rose Parade, there will be a specially designed stage for a yet to be announced recording artist to perform on. Alongside The Mansion Theatre, the Mansion Entertainment Group also encompasses several creative production entities including: Mansion Sound, Mansion Animation, Mansion Film & Television and Mansion Studios.
“The collaboration with the Mansion Entertainment Group solidifies our commitment to bringing quality family entertainment to the Rose Parade,” Tournament of Roses Executive Director/CEO David Eads said. “The relationship with their team has created an environment for creativity and the partnership will provide enjoyment of the Grand Finale for years to come.”
The Rose Parade has become an iconic tradition for millions of people around the world as they tune in to watch the floats, bands and equestrians as they parade down Colorado Blvd. For 2023, the parade theme will be “Turning The Corner.”
“Whether that corner is actual—like the one at the famous turn, signaling the parade’s start, or figurative like the unlimited potential that each new year brings—we all enjoy the opportunity of a fresh start,” a press release stated. “Turning a corner means rising above – alone, or with family, friends and community, – it means realizing dreams and pursuing possibility. This year, as we turn the corner together, we share in the hope, beauty and joy of what 2023 will bring.”
The 134th Rose Parade and 109th Rose Bowl Game will not be held on New Year’s Day this year, and will instead occur the day after in keeping with the Tournament’s “Never on Sunday” tradition kept since 1893, the first year the Rose Parade fell on a Sunday.
Visit themansiontheatre.com or visitpasadena.com for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.