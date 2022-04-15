Country Music Legend Neal McCoy is returning to the Clay Cooper Theatre this weekend for his first Branson performance of 2022.
McCoy has delighted audiences across the country with his platinum and gold albums and around the world with 17 USO Tours. His No. 1 singles include hits like “No Doubt About It” and “Wink” and multiple Top 10 Hits including “The Shake” and “The City Put the Country Back in Me.”
McCoy will host performances at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 17 and 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 18. The country singer will also be back in Branson for shows on June 19 and 20, and Aug. 29 and 30.
McCoy shared what folks can expect when he takes the stage this weekend.
“We have a whole repertoire of stuff that my band and I perform. All of it will be open book. All of it will be subject to being called as I don’t have a set list. I’ve never had a set list. It’s the same thing in Branson,” McCoy said. “I give the band the first song that we’re going to do and they walk out and do that song and then after that it’s just potluck. It’s just our way of doing things so that people will get a real show, they’ll hear music being made by my band, my little four piece band and me.”
While the Clay Cooper Theatre offers some amazing stage features from synchronizing lights to stage ziplines, McCoy said they prefer to keep their show just as it’s always been.
“As a rule we don’t require a light show or anything. We just go up and we entertain you. We think with our personality and good music and joke telling and just hammer it around. If you’ve never seen us, we highly encourage you to come to a show, because we think if you’ll come see us we’ll have you hooked,” McCoy said. “We think that if you come see us, you’ll tell your friends and neighbors and not only will you come back but you may bring somebody different. The good thing about us, if you’ve seen us 10 times last year, 15 times or however many times you saw us, you can come to the show and you won’t see the same show.
As someone who has been performing on stage for decades now, McCoy confirmed his personal goal for his show has always been to keep things intimate and make it feel more like a conversation with the audience.
“When the show’s over, we want you to feel like you can get in your car like you’ve just left your friend’s house and you had a good time,” McCoy said. “That is how comfortable…we want you to be. Because people go to enough shows and they see a lot of different things and there’s a lot of things people are adding to shows. And not just different acts, but screens and smoke and all the great stuff. We’re just kind of old school almost like a rat pack for lack of a better term. We’re just going to talk to you and bring you right along with us and we think you’ll just have a great time.”
McCoy shared for as long as he can remember Branson’s been a part of his tour each year. He explained he loves coming to Branson because of the atmosphere Branson audiences offer.
“There are artists that say, ‘I played in Branson and I don’t know if I’ll go back.’ Those are people, and I’m not trying to clump them together, but those are people that are maybe used to a higher energy from the audience than what they’ll get from the audiences in Branson. As a rule they’re a little older demographic, but I love them because I can talk to them and I can tell jokes and give them stories and they listen. They clap when they’re supposed to clap. You know they’re not going to stand up and cheer and all that stuff. They’re just not geared to do that. That’s okay with me, as long as they pay attention and enjoy what we think we’re giving them, and they do, you can see it in their faces. Then at the end, they’re really going to reward you. A lot of times they’ll stand and give you a standing ovation and that’s their way of saying I really enjoyed that.”
After performing at The Mansion Theatre for several years, McCoy said they were left needing a new Branson home in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“Everybody was struggling. Artists, bands, theatres and everybody that has a performance place or needed one to make their living were struggling. We were also. The Mansion reached out to us and they were canceling all their dates in the fall, when we were scheduled to play there I think in November and early December. They were canceling theirs and I totally understood it,” McCoy said. “Clay and them found out and they were still opening their theatre. They reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got a few shows if you’d like to play them.’ And at that time, I said, ‘You know what Clay, I’m not sure how it’s going to work out, but I need to play. I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to come make a little money and provide and pay my band and crew and all that.’ So we went and played them.”
In a way, McCoy shared he has come full circle with the location of his Branson performance venue.
“We played at the Clay Cooper Theatre before we played the Oak Ridge Boys or The Mansion. Clay was kind to us,” McCoy said. “We had such a great time and it works for us. Now this is not a slam to any other theatres in the town, but location, location, location; and at Clay’s place it is just a prime drive-by spot. A lot of traffic runs through there and with our name, at least some people know my name Neal McCoy, that may not know we’re in town somewhere if they haven’t seen the advertisement. So they can drive by the theatre and see that Neal McCoy is going to be there.”
When asked if he has any recently released project he’d like to promote, McCoy shared he’s not found his way into a studio for while; but to him that’s been a good thing.
“We are better on the stage. The recording side of it to me has always been a necessary evil. You have to record, especially when you’re having hits and it’s important to put new music out for your fans,” McCoy said. “I’m able to stay in touch with my fans through my Facebook page and through some social media stuff, so I have not been in the studio.”
However, McCoy did offer a tease on an upcoming project he hopes to start working on soon that would mean a return to the recording studio.
“I’m going to get in there, I really want to start soon on a gospel project involving my brother and sister on that. I don’t know how soon I’m going to get started, but I’m looking at time now and trying to find a slot in the year where we can go and do that. Recording music has never been a huge deal for me. I like it, it’s okay. It’s like making videos to me. If I get the chance to record an album or make a video, I would just as soon be on a stage in front of a lot of people.”
It’s not the release of an album or a new single, but McCoy said he’s been doing something for more than six years now that he’s most proud of.
“I bleed red, white and blue and I have all my life. A thing I started, actually to this date 2,288 days ago a little over six years and three months I started saying the Pledge of Allegiance live on my Facebook page and I haven’t missed a day in six years and three months,” McCoy said. “I would encourage anyone that loves this country, that respects our flag and loves our country to come say the Pledge of Allegiance with me on my Facebook page every morning. It varies. It’s usually around 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. central time depending on where I am across the globe or in the country it can change a little bit. The easiest way to get there is to go to Facebook and type in the search bar @NealMcCoyMusic and I’m on there everyday. I encourage people to come join me.”
McCoy said he also welcomes folks to come visit him on Facebook, even if they haven’t seen him perform live before.
“We think once you get the hang of us and get to know our personalities,” McCoy said. “My personality just from the stuff I say in the morning with the pledge and history stuff and trivia stuff I think hopefully that will encourage folks to go, ‘You know, I think I like this guy. I will go see his shows and see what that’s like.’ Because we think if we can get you to a show, we’ll make you a lifetime fan.”
Tickets are $52 for VIP admission, $50 for adults, $25 for children ages 4 to 12 and children three and under are free. The Clay Cooper Theatre is located at 3216 W 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information or to make a ticket reservation call 417-332-2529 or visit claycoopertheatre.com.
