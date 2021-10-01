Branson’s Center Stage Grille & Bar is offering singers and songwriters an opportunity to express themselves and showcase their talents in front of some of Branson’s biggest names in entertainment.
Every Monday night since Monday, Sept. 20, Branson Center Stage has been opening an Open Mic from 9 to 11 p.m. and a Songwriter’s Contest from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.
“The way it works is from 9 to 11 p.m. people can sign up with me to play a song on stage. It can pretty much be anything that’d like, as long as it stays clean and all that,” Branson’s Center Stage Co-Owner Leah Smith said. “Then at 11 o’clock my celebrity judges arrive and we get started right at 11 with a whole showcase of people who have signed up with an original song that they wrote.
“From 9 to 11, I will say, are mostly covers and people can get up and do what they’d like, but from 11 to 1 that’s where we focus on the original songs.”
Joining the line-up of celebrity judges are The Haygoods, Reza, Doug Gabriel, Yakov Smirnoff, David Orlando, Louie Michael, Robbie Howard, Terry Beene and a few others yet to be announced.
“There are many, many more judges wanting to be put in the mix,” Smith said. “I’m doing really well on judges. It has been really great to have them up there though, because they have certain strengths and they’ve been able to give a lot of good feedback to these songwriters.”
After six weeks of performances, all of the weekly contest winners will then be brought together for a contest final on Monday, Oct. 25.
“Everybody who has won from the first six weeks of this will be invited to the final show. The finals will probably be like three hours instead of four, depending on how many people have won leading up to that point,” Smith said. “Then I’m going to do one more round between now and the end of the year and then do like a grand finale over both of the final winners.”
Smith said the winner of the show on Oct. 25 will be awarded with some great prizes that are definitely worth entering the contest for.
“There is a $250 cash prize on Oct. 25, but that’s not the big deal. David Orlando is offering some studio time…he is going to record whoever wins and give them those recordings from his private studio,” Smith said. “Then I am also trying to get local businesses to give me some sort of gift packages…so we can build a big, big gift basket other than just those two prizes.”
The inspiration for hosting these songwriter contests Smith said, actually came from her staff; many of whom are musicians themselves.
“They’ve all been talking for a long time that there is no place to do this. So I guess I let myself be convinced, because I really believe in it too and I think we need more live music,” Smith said. “That’s something special about Branson is the live music and there’s not a lot of places to go and show what you can do. There’s lots and lots of shows, but to be creative and have your own expression, we just needed an outlet to do that.”
Since they kicked off the Monday contests last month, Smith said the reception has been extremely positive.
“People have been so excited. We’ve only had two Monday’s so far, I am the emcee for the event. They all come to me and they are so excited they can barely stand it,” Smith said. “This has even been drawing people from Springfield. I’ve had people drive over an hour to get here and…they get home at 2 o’clock in the morning, just so they can participate. It’s also good for them, because they’re getting to put themselves in front of people in town that have a good reputation. They know what they’re doing and they’re getting exposure, as well as getting to sing in a contest.”
Smith said she’s also been receiving messages left and right from people wanting to participate, which is why she’s encouraging folks interested in performing to reach out to her immediately.
“I’ve had a pretty full first few nights, but I do have some openings coming up on future Monday nights,” Smith said. “I can guarantee they can get in the mix if they let me know in advance they’re coming. I have a little form I have them fill out as to what they’re performing and all that and they send it back to me. But if we are not full on that night or if somebody doesn’t show up, I’ve added new people on both Monday’s. Just because they’re not signed up in advance, doesn’t mean they’re not going to get to sing.”
If this event continues to be successful the rest of the year, Smith said there is a chance it could return in the future.
“We’re just trying to grow it and if I make it work this year and it’s good enough, I’m going to have it going next year as well,” Smith said. “We’ve just got to see how this one goes first.”
Anyone interested in signing up to perform as part of the Monday night contests can send a message to the ‘Branson’s Center Stage Grille’ page on Facebook, where Smith will respond with further instructions.
Branson’s Center Stage is located at 1810 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information visit bransoncenterstage.com or call 417-320-6079.
