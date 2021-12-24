Merry Christmas!!! Man, oh man does it finally feel good to say that! For nearly seven weeks I’ve been writing these awaiting the day I can actually wish you a Merry Christmas on the day.
Welcome back to another edition of Tim’s Christmas Tree Corner.
For this edition I have selected the Christmas Tree at Liberty Plaza in Downtown Branson. It is a giant tree, but even more so is it beautiful. I typically drive by the tree several times a week and I’m always happy to do so. It is an awesome tree and I’m glad they positioned it where they did this year.
So if you’re in downtown Branson in the upcoming days I would like to encourage you to stop by the Liberty Plaza Christmas Tree on your way to see all the other Christmas Trees throughout town.
As today is Christmas Day, I’m assuming you’ve begun to put the pieces together. This will indeed be my final corner piece. However, I do have a fun surprise in store for Wednesday’s edition. If you read last Wednesday’s edition, you know I promised a surprise for this paper. But since today is Christmas Day, and the paper is a bit tight, I thought I’d share one more TCTC so my surprise could enjoy a larger space next week.
Liberty Plaza is located at 221 US-65 in Branson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.