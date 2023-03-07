Students interested in furthering their vocal and acting skills for the stage are invited to register for the Branson Regional Art Council’s Acting and Musical Theatre Voice Classes.
Designed for students between the ages of 7 to 18-years old, these classes are offered as a part of the BRAC Conservatory of the Arts Program and will take place for six weeks starting on Monday, March 20.
“In six exciting and activity centered workshops, students will learn through the power of play the fundamentals of acting and storytelling for the stage,” BRAC said in a press release. “In addition to training in movement and voice for the actor, students will experience growth by coming together as an ensemble to bring the ‘drama!’ With a focus on theatrical acting each session will consist of activities tailored to each age group in order to equip your student with the foundations of what it means to be present, to listen well, and to act!”
The class size is limited to 15 students and registration will end once classes are full. The class schedule will take place on Mondays, March 20 and 27 and Monday, April 3, 10, 17 and 24.
The acting class will be instructed by Josh Boulden.
“Josh Boulden is a professional actor, acting coach, and fight choreographer from Annapolis, MD. He trained at the Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Academy for Classical Acting at The George Washington University in D.C., and before that at the Sight & Sound Theatre’s Performing Arts Conservatory in Lancaster, PA.
“He’s been in the industry for over 10 years and is blessed to be in his sixth season as an actor at Sight & Sound Theatres in Branson. Before that he spent some time acting and teaching for the Annapolis Shakespeare Company, and currently teaches and directs for the Institute for Cultural Communicators.
“You may have seen him in a past Branson Regional Arts Council production such as Blithe Spirit, The Glass Menagerie, and all of the Shakespeare in the Parks, and you will currently see him serving in the roles of board member and director for this fall’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. For more information visit his website: bouldenstudio.com.”
The musical theatre voice class will be instructed by Kristin Jewell Cartwright.
“Kristin Jewell Cartwright is a Florida girl at heart, Kristin relocated back to Branson with her husband Tom and kids in January 2022. Besides the winter weather, living in the midwest has begun to feel like home again.
“Helping vocalists achieve their goals has been Kristin’s passion for over 20 years, teaching both on the collegiate level and in her private studio. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education and Master’s degree in Vocal Performance. Kristin is a member of the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS). She additionally has level 3 certification in Somatic Voicework, a functional method of vocal pedagogy created by Jeannette LoVetri, which approaches not just the vocal mechanism but the entire body as the instrument.
“Kristin has performed in the community and professionally in both Florida and Missouri and most recently appeared in her BRAC debut as “Miss Andrew” in Mary Poppins. She is currently an adjunct professor of voice at College of the Ozarks and is excited about becoming more involved in the Branson arts community.”
To register visit bransonarts.org.
