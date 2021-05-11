Former NFL Quarterback Terry Bradshaw is coming to Branson this summer.
On Friday, May 7, the Clay Cooper Theatre announced they would be playing host to The Terry Bradshaw Show on Sunday, Aug. 1; Monday, Aug. 2; Wednesday, Aug. 4; and Friday, Aug. 6. Showtimes for all four performances will be at 7:30 p.m.
“Bradshaw will bring his dynamic singing ability, endearing personality and charisma to the Clay Cooper Theatre with a production that chronicles his life’s journey through comedy, music and storytelling,” said a press release from the Clay Cooper Theatre. “The Terry Bradshaw Show will showcase the same straight-shooting, self deprecating humor that has made Bradshaw an all-time favorite as an Emmy Award-winning co-host and analyst on Fox NFL Sunday.”
Additionally NFL Films and HBO will be at the shows filming for a documentary on the life of Terry Bradshaw, which will be released in the near future, according to the release.
Bradshaw played for 14 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1970 to 1983. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996.
Bradshaw has recorded a handful of country/western and gospel music albums. Some of the albums include “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Until You,” “Here in My Heart,” “Sings Christmas Songs for the Whole World” and “Terry & Jake.”
Bradshaw currently stars, along side members of his family, in the reality television program “The Bradshaw Bunch,” which premiered in September 2020 on E!. The series was renewed for a second season and expected to premiere sometime this year.
Tickets for Bradshaw’s Branson performances in August are on sale now. For additional information or to make a ticket reservation call 417-332-2529.
