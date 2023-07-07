After making its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall, the latest film from Twilight Director Catherine Hardwicke has arrived for public viewing as “Prisoner’s Daughter,” starring Brian Cox, Kate Beckinsale, Ernie Hudson and Christopher Convery, arrived in cinemas on Friday, June 30.
After being diagnosed with terminal cancer Max (Cox) is granted a compassionate release after 12 years in prison with the condition he resides with his estranged daughter, Maxine (Beckinsale). Reluctantly agreeing to house her father, Maxine expresses no interest in reconciliation or allowing Max to have a relationship with his grandson, Ezra (Convery). Now Max, with the assistance of his friend Hank (Hudson), seeks one last chance to redeem himself in his daughter’s eyes; they all must contend with his dark, violent past as it comes back to haunt them all.
As part of the press tour for the recently released film, Hardwicke, Hudson and Convery took time to visit with Branson Tri-Lakes News Entertainment Editor Tim Church about their respective journey’s being brought to and working on “Prisoner’s Daughter.”
Hardwicke was presented the script by writer Mark Bacci, who had made a list of directors who he felt would be a good fit to helm his latest work. She said he had selected her based on her 2003 directorial debut “Thirteen,” and was fascinated by the story.
“I started reading it and I really got drawn in by Kate Beckinsale’s character Maxine. You really feel for her. She’s this single mom, with just so many different obstacles and she didn’t have a good role model as a mother or a father. But now she’s a single mom really trying to do everything she can. She’s so focused on it. She doesn’t really seem to be dating anybody or anything. She’s just working multiple jobs and trying so hard to be a good mom and break the pattern of her childhood and her parenting and the cycle of violence,” Hardwicke said. “I loved Brian Cox’s character because he’s trying to look back at his life in the last few months and say, ‘How can I change things? How can I leave a better legacy? How can I reconnect with my daughter?’ Then of course he finds out he’s got a grandson too and of course he then wants to connect with his grandson. It was compelling, all the family and all the emotions.”
When the time came to cast Maxine in the film, Hardwicke said Beckinsale was on her mind, but not because of what the actress has done on a large scale as an action star.
“I had seen Kate Beckinsale in a small movie…called ‘Farming’ and was struck by just how much she just completely transformed herself for this movie in the UK. I thought, ‘Wow, she’s really done interesting work that we haven’t seen her do very much.’ This would be a character that would once have been very glamorous in a way. She was up there dancing in Vegas and those days are in the past,” Beckinsale. “She’s now working two jobs and working really hard and doesn’t even have the money for epilepsy medicine for her kid…Kate seemed like a pretty interesting choice and we hadn’t got to see her do something like that before.”
As for casting the role of Beckinsale’s father in the film, Hardwicke said this role was given to Brian Cox as Max is the counter character for many of the parts he’s been seen playing in recent years.
“He’s insane in ‘Succession’ and we love him, but for many years he’s done incredible roles. So this kind of seemed like an inverse or a compliment to ‘Succession,’ because in ‘Succession’ he’s very violet, but verbally violet,” Hardwicke said. “Then in this one you see that he has the physical violence capability of going off and becoming physical too. That was kind of thrilling to imagine seeing Brian also in such a sympathetic role too where he really is making every effort he can to make her life better. His daughter’s life better. To make his grandson’s life better.”
Playing opposite Cox, as Max’s life-long best friend and boxing gym owner Hank, is Ernie Hudson. The Ghostbusters actor shared when the script arrived, he had just completed a project and wasn’t looking to jump on another job at the moment, but then he read the script.
“I’ve always been fascinated with the idea of fatherhood and you try to get it right and the results are a little bit mixed and we all sort of approach it differently. This sort of dealt with fatherhood in a way that I really hadn’t looked at it on a personal level. I have four sons and I didn’t have a dad, so I think that’s probably why. But here’s a guy who’s lived not a great life in the sense of the good and bad of it. But also his relationship with his daughter, how do you make peace with that. How do you clean up stuff and he’s facing his mortality,” Hudson said. “It just had all these sorts of things I’d been questioning and thinking about. Even in terms of my own children, when you see they’re struggling with certain things, how do you teach them to protect themselves…It just had a lot of fun things that I was personally curious about and I thought it was all just in there in the script. That’s kind of a long winded answer, but that’s why I wanted to do this film.”
For Hudson and Cox, working together again was a bit of a reunion for the two actors.
“Not knowing Brian Cox was a part of it, but he directed several episodes of ‘Oz,’ the television series I did. So I knew him as a director, but in the recent years with ‘Succession,’ I love his work as an actor. So to get the chance to reconnect with him and to tell this story, I would have done it just for that alone,” Hudson said. “Kate Beckinsale, I’ve been a fan of. I think she’s stunning. I was really curious to see how she makes that character make sense. A woman who’s on the fringes on that outside part of Vegas we don’t really see much in movies. I knew she was such a wonderful actress that she’d be able to pull it off and she does.”
The youngest member of the leading cast, Christopher Convery, was cast as Ezra, the son and grandson of Beckinsale’s and Cox’s respective characters. Convery said when he received the script he submitted a self-tape audition and approximately a month later he received a call from the director saying he was being offered the part.
“I mean the script was amazing, like seriously. Also, what drew me to the script is that Ezra, the character, there’s so much to him. He goes through so much in the movie. He’s a very complex character with different layers and stuff,” Convery said. “With Brian Cox, when I was on set with him, it was like a masterclass honestly…I genuinely felt like he was my grandfather. He’s very good…Then Kate, she’s amazing. She puts so much emotion into her performance, which I’m sure you’ve seen. It really brought up my acting as well I think.”
While many young actors would approach a character of a single-parent home and/or with an illness as needing to go through an evolution in the film from completely broken to fixed in the end, Convery took a different approach.
“His personality really shines through right from the beginning. I think I just made that choice because that’s what I felt Ezra was like. He’s very funny and like sarcastic and like a smart-ass. He keeps his personality, but he learns to fight back and stand up for himself in terms of real world,” Convery said. “I just felt that was the right choice. He just starts off as this really cool guy and goes through a lot emotionally, but he stays strong. Even when the crazy stuff is happening…at the end of the movie when a lot a things happen, he still has that light heartedness and he still try to find the good in things He’s like the light in the darkness.”
The cast of “Prisoner’s Daughter” also features the talents of Tyson Ritter, and Jon Huertas. The film is playing in select cinemas nationwide.
Once they have been uploaded online, the full video interviews with Director Catherine Hardwicke, and actors Ernie Hudson and Christopher Convery will be linked to this story at bransontrilakesnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.