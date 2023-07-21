Grab the two halves of your favorite coconut and get ready to bring out your dead as the Branson Regional Arts Council prepares to open the curtain on their next summer production, Monty Python’s Spamalot on Thursday, July 27.
Loving ripped off from the 1975 classic British comedy film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” the musical stage rendition retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, killer rabbits, potential witches and castle guards farting toward one’s general direction.
Spamalot features a music score by John Du Prez and Monty Python Member Eric Idle, who also wrote the lyrics and script. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and “Always look on the bright side of life.”
The BRAC musical production is under the direction of Jacob Estes, who has directed many of the past BRAC show including Something Rotten!, The Marvelous Wonderettes, A Christmas Carol-The Musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Legally Blonde-The Musical and many others.
For this production, the BRAC has cast a total of 18 actors, many of whom are playing multiple roles throughout the show. Spamalot features the talents of:
—Adam Henry as King Arthur;
—Michael Phillips as Sir Robin / Mother Galahad / French Taunter / Brother Maynard / Lancelot Dancer / Knight tapper;
—Chase Sumner as Sir Lancelot / Tim the Enchanter;
—Andrew McCoy as Patsy / Finland Mayor / Guard 2;
—Andrew Castleman as Sir Galahad / Prince Herbert’s Father / Knight of Ni / Black Knight / Finland Dancer / Lancelot Dancer / All Alone Knight;
—Jose Delatore as Sir Bedevere / Concorde (Lancelot horse) / Kevin / Monk in beginning / Herbert’s Guard 2 / Lancelot Dancer / All Alone Knight;
—Juli Biagi as The Lady of the Lake; Jake Deck as Prince Herbert / Historian / Not Dead Fred / Dancing Guard / Singing Minstrel;
—Oscar Gillam (Sir Not Appearing in Show / Dancing Monk / Featured Monk / French Guard / Minstrel / Finland dancer / Dead Body / Tap Dancing Camelot Knight / Lancelot Dancer / All alone Knight / Finale Ensemble;
—Carter Hendrickson as Sir Bors / French Guard / Minstrel / Finland dancer / Monk / Dead Body / Tap Dancing Camelot Knight / Herbert’s Guard 1 / Lancelot Dancer / All Alone Knight / Finale Ensemble;
—Briton Szydloski as One of Robins Minstrels / Finland dancer / Monk in Beginning / man in rags / Tap Dancing Camelot Knight / Lancelot Dancer / All Alone Knight / Rabbit Puppeteer / Finale Ensemble;
—Morgan Sweeney-Legore as One of Robins Minstrels, Lancelot Dancer / Knight of Ni / Dead body / Tap Dancing Camelot Knight;
—Bridget Mahoney as Woman 1- Finland dancer / Dead Body / Laker Girl / Camelot Showgirl / Can Can Dancer / Knights of Ni / Lovely Lady, Dancer in Succeed on Broadway / Finale Ensemble;
—Emily Hanner as Woman 2- Finland dancer / Dead Body / Laker Girl / Camelot Showgirl / Knights of Ni / Dancer in Succeed on Broadway / Finale Ensemble;
—Adele Hebert as Woman 3- Finland dancer / Dead Body / Laker Girl / Camelot Showgirl / Knights of Ni / Can Can Dancer / Dancer in Succeed on Broadway / Finale Ensemble;
—Sierra Anastasia as Woman 4- Finland dancer / Laker Girl / Camelot Show Girl / Knights of Ni / Can Can Dancer / Dancer in Succeed on Broadway / Finale Ensemble;
—Emma Spurling as Woman 5- Finland dancer / Laker Girl / Dancer in Succeed on Broadway / Camelot Cocktail Maid / Knights of Ni / Can Can Dancer: Finale Ensemble and;
—Megan Bone as Woman 6- Finland dancer / Laker Girl / Camelot Cocktail Maid / Knights of Ni / Dancer in Succeed on Broadway / Finale Ensemble.
There will be a total of eight 7 p.m. showtimes, with no matinees, for Spamalot over the course of a two week run. Public performances will run from July 27 through Aug. 6, at the Historic Owen Theatre on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday.
Joining Estes on the production team for Spamalot are: Karie Dykeman, Kim Hale, Kristine Brown (Producers), Dimitri Tsaharidis (Assistant Director), Caitlin Secrest (Music Director), Kristen Dasto (Choreographer), Myles Stevens (Audio Technician), Cyrsten Rainey (Audio Assistant), Pamela Meadows (Lighting Designer), Bee Rice (Lighting Assistant), Emily Rivere (Spotlight), Lexi Keaton (Spotlight), Josh Silvy (Theatre Inventory), Lorie Best (Volunteer Coordinator), Kyle Blanchard (Set Design & Construction), Marshall Meadows (Photographer) and Jim Barber (BRAC Executive Director, Marketing & Design).
Advance reserved tickets are on sale now at bransonarts.org/tix or by calling the box office at 417-336-4255. Ticket prices are $20 for adults ages 18 and up and $12 for those ages 17 and under.
Monty Python’s Spamalot is rated PG-13 for its mature and risqué content, which may not be appropriate for younger audiences. Two reviews provided by the BRAC explaining the reasoning behind the production’s rating are as follows:
“Monty Python’s Spamalot bears the warning ‘irreverent adult content.’ Here’s the good news: the irreverence is based on equality: the ridicule reaches out to all people and institutions on an equal basis, so no one can take particular offense. The show makes fun of Royals, the English, the Finns, the French, Gays and Jews, and yes; there is a poke at Christians, too. It takes shots at ancient legends, traditions, religion, Las Vegas and Broadway. There is no respect shown for anything or anyone, and I have never heard so much laughter in a theatre!” – Mary Anderson; EntertainThisThought.com.
“If you’re a fan of Monty Python you will definitely want to see Spamalot. If you want to share your enjoyment of Monty Python with your kids, well – if they’re younger than 13 you may want to start somewhere else. There is some risqué content that isn’t appropriate for younger audiences.” – John Kubalak; EclecticDad.com.
The Historic Owen Theater is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in downtown Branson
For additional information on the production or the BRAC, visit bransonarts.org.
